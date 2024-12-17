Fashion Icon Liu Wen Radiates Brilliance at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Unveiling Event

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under the Merlin Entertainment Group, proudly unveils the latest wax figure of internationally acclaimed model, Liu Wen. Visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, Liu Wen enthusiastically shared her feelings about her first wax figure showcased in the city and had photo taken with the wax figure. She also demonstrated her professionalism as a supermodel by dazzling the audience with an impromptu catwalk display.

Being the first Chinese model featured in the "Fashion Zone," Liu Wen's wax figure stands alongside illustrious personalities like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner. Visitors can now marvel at this glamourous addition to the zone and feel the presence of Liu Wen's globally renowned charm.

Liu Wen expressed her elation with the unveiling, stating, "Each wax figure represents a different moment of myself. Compared with the previous one which is more stylish, this wax figure is rather special, showcasing the elegant side of me. I even want to take the wax figure home." During the appearance, Liu Wen generously shared her "fashion secrets," including tips on staying in shape as a fashion icon and offered style advice. She also learned some Cantonese on the spot to greet Hongkongers.

Since started her career in 2005, Liu Wen has participated different fashion shows and achieved several industry records. She was the first Chinese model to appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and was listed in Forbes' ranking of the world's highest-paid Asian models. Her collaboration with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong represented her latest milestone, replicating the outfit worn by her at the 2023 Met Gala.

Liu Wen's figure was dressed in a custom gown by Tory Burch, featuring a stunning blend of black and ivory. Adorned with hand-sewn grosgrain ribbons on the corset and upper portion, the dress also features hand-painted silk camellia flowers on the fishtail skirt, the ensemble exudes elegance. Paired with long black gloves and suede, pointed-toe, high-heeled shoes peeping through, the outfit complements Liu Wen's regal demeanour, further accentuated by exquisite crystal embellishments akin to her diamond accessories, the elements combine to exude a modern feel.

Reflecting on the production process, Liu Wen commended the team's meticulous approach, "Special thanks to the craftsmen at Madame Tussauds for their exquisite craftmanship in perfectly recreating this lifelike image, ensuring that both my hair and skin tones are the closest to the real me. The entire process was very interesting."

Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, said, "I would like to extend gratitude to Liu Wen for gracing the event, acknowledging her professionalism as an exemplary trait. Encouraging authenticity, confidence, and poise, Liu Wen's presence will inspire more women to embrace and showcase their true selves."

