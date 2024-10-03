Fashion Leaders from Asian countries to Attend BRICS+ Fashion Summit

MOSCOW, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 3rd to 5th, Moscow, Russia will be the central hub setting the course for the future of fashion and textile industries in emerging countries. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit will bring together leading industry experts from a record-breaking 100 countries, uniting them in one place for strategic decision-making. The Summit's Business Program will appeal to both industry professionals and emerging designers, featuring insightful discussions on developing exports, leveraging innovation, and navigating the complexities of global markets.

Hayden Ng, President of Asean International Fashion Week, aptly describes the BRICS+ Fashion Summit as "a crucial communication platform for emerging countries, as it amplifies their voices on the global stage, fosters cross-cultural exchange, and enables collaboration in fashion innovation".

This BRICS+ Fashion Summit will see leaders and experts from 24 Asian countries including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, as they come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the rapidly-growing Asian textile and apparel market, which is projected to reach a staggering US$236.8 billion by 2024.

"The BRICS+ Fashion Summit can play a crucial role in driving the development of the global fashion industry by creating a diverse platform for emerging countries. These nations can learn from one another, gain access to new technologies, and expand their influence through international cooperation. This is particularly beneficial for emerging countries, helping them build a stronger national brand and compete more effectively in the international fashion market", shares Nguyen Huu Canh, Head of Fashion Department of Vietnam Design Association.

A key highlight of the Summit will be the international exhibition 'Heritage', showcasing the cultural diversity of over 40 countries. One of the featured brands is KENSUN from China, whose collection draws inspiration from traditional Chinese painting technique. The designer skillfully translates it into their fabrics and clothing, creating visually striking and culturally rich pieces. LeLao, a Laotian brand, embodies a beautiful fusion of traditional heritage and sustainable innovation. Their collections celebrate Laotian culture while supporting local communities, highlighting the brand's commitment to both creativity and social responsibility. Le Ferris from Myanmar will showcase intricate tapestry fabrics reflecting the rich diversity of their ethnic groups and unique textile traditions.

The Summit will run alongside Moscow Fashion Week, held from October 4th to 9th. This exciting event will provide a stage for talented Asian designers like KENSUN from China, RAEGITAZORO from Indonesia, and NITIN BAL CHAUHAN from India.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit is poised to shape trends within the creative market of emerging nations, fostering innovation, collaboration, and global impact.

For more information visit fashionsummit.org

About BRICS+ Fashion Summit

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit will take place from October 3rd to 5th, 2024 in Moscow. With delegations from over 100 countries confirmed, the event is set to be a global platform for the emerging countries. It will bring together key creative industry CEOs and stakeholders, emerging designers, journalists and leading fashion schools from different parts of the world, including Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS region.

SOURCE BRICS+ Fashion Summit