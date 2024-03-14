Fashion Meets Living Bathroom at the First Duravit Flagship Showroom in SEA, Located in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duravit, the leading world-renowned manufacturer of designer bathrooms announced the grand opening of its first flagship showroom in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. This event also marks a groundbreaking collaboration between the brand and fashion designer Lý Quí Khánh, featuring the first-ever fashion collection inspired by Duravit.

Duravit Flagship Showroom in Vietnam

Titled "Shapes of the Elite," the grand opening event signifies Duravit's commitment to redefining the bathroom space and concept in Vietnam through elite designs. Sharing the inspiration behind the showroom, Mr. Phuc Nguyen, Marketing Manager (Duravit Asia), explains: "The Duravit Vietnam Flagship Showroom pays homage to the Vietnamese art of ceramics, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage."

For the first time in the sanitary ware industry, designer Ly Qui Khanh has partnered with Duravit to create a fashion collection inspired by the brand and the Artisan Lines. It's essentially a "collection within a collection."

Mr. Khanh also drew inspiration from the five elements essential for making pottery and ceramics: fire, water, metal, earth, and wood. This inspiration will be showcased as an installation art within Duravit's bathroom spaces, particularly the Artisan Line.

Quyen Dinh, General Manager of Duravit Vietnam, emphasized: "Our focus is on promoting Artisan Lines in Vietnam. The quiet luxury lifestyle has been flourishing in recent years, and this concept has always been at the heart of Duravit's identity."

This powerful collaboration serves as a statement for the Vietnamese market. It embodies Duravit's philosophy: the bathroom should not be limited to a functional space but can also be an aesthetic haven, inspiring every moment of your life.

