Fasoo Rides the K-Security Wave Following the Success of K-Pop and K-Drama in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, has officially set the wheels in motion for a comprehensive expansion into the Southeast Asian market with its outstanding local partners following the success of K-Pop and K-Drama.

"Numerous financial, manufacturing, and government agencies already use Fasoo to empower protection and better visibility of sensitive data. They appreciate that Fasoo helps them to maintain encryption of all non-public data persistently, allowing them to enable intellectual property protection and meet regulatory compliance requirements in various use cases," said Jason Sohn, an Executive Managing Director at Fasoo.

Over the past few years, Fasoo has strategically partnered with value-added distributors and resellers in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, positioning themselves to increase their global market shares within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In response to how Southeast Asia uses traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) methods, Fasoo is bringing in an advanced data-centric security solution, Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED). The solution ensures the safety of data regardless of its location, even when transmitted outside an organization. The inclusion of dynamic screen watermarks and print watermarks enhances Fasoo's competitiveness, distinguishing it from competitors who have yet to implement these advanced features.

Acknowledging the evolving regulatory landscape in Southeast Asia, similar to GDPR and CCPA in the West, Fasoo seamlessly integrated Fasoo Enterprise DRM with its data discovery and classification solution, Fasoo Data Radar. This integration facilitates compliance with diverse data privacy laws, such as DPA and PDPA, providing customers peace of mind in securing customer information and adhering to privacy regulations.

Fasoo marked a successful online event in January 2024, engaging with customers in Indonesia. They plan to actively participate in various security events throughout 2024, solidifying their role as a key player in the Digital Rights Management (DRM) market. For more information about Fasoo's expansion and innovative solutions, visit www.fasoo.com.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit http://www.fasoo.com or contact Jung Yeon, PR for Fasoo at [email protected].

