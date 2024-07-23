Fast growth global background screening company attracts senior talent

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore head-quartered global background screening company Risk Management Intelligence (RMI) announced today the appointment of Mr Hayden Langhorn to Executive Advisor as the firm continues to experience steady growth.

As Executive Advisor, Mr Langhorn will provide strategic advice to the company's executive and management teams. He will also focus on expanding the company into new regions and growing the business in existing APAC markets, including Singapore, Philippines and Australia.

RMI's founder, Mathew Beath says of the appointment, "We are extremely delighted to welcome Mr Langhorn as senior advisor to RMI. As one of the early pioneers of the background checking industry in Australia, having founded his own business in 2012, Mr Langhorn knows only too well what it takes to build a successful and sustainable business, and we look forward to his expert advice and experience to help further advance RMI's vision."

Mr Langhorn says, "I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative world class company like RMI – a company with already such a strong track record and impressive list of government, enterprise and SME clients. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to strengthen our position in the market, drive global expansion, further bolster our focus on a positive customer experience, and ultimately continues to focus on RMI's growth trajectory".

Mr Langhorn will work closely with key clients to ensure the business delivers maximum customer value, superior support and the best possible user experience for the clients and the candidates.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Hayden has over 12 years of experience in the background screening industry in the Asia Pacific region and is highly regarded within the industry. He built a successful business from the ground up into one of Australia's most innovative background-checking businesses, before exiting the business in 2022, where he then went on to focus on consulting within the background screening industry.

Hayden has a bachelor's degree in International Business and Marketing from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia. He is also actively involved in investing in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses to realise high returns for the founders and entrepreneurs.

Endorsed by a number of Government and educational institutions as well as multinational companies, RMI understands recruitment and customer service needs and have designed their screening process to be people-centric and hassle-free.

ABOUT RMI: Founded in 2012 by HR professionals, RMI has quickly become a trusted partner for Asia-Pacific organisations, offering a highly personalised and comprehensive background screening service. They offer comprehensive services from background assessment, research, reporting and screening.

For more information on RMI's global growth success and future plans, or to arrange a media interview with Hayden Langdon, contact at [email protected].

