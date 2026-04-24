FBA Enters Cooperation Framework Agreement with Zhongqing Baoshang Group

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FBA International Finance Limited ("FBA"), a Hong Kong-based global financial services company, today announced that it has entered into a business cooperation framework agreement with Zhongqing Baoshang Group Co., Ltd, a Beijing-based company operating in China's retail sector. The agreement is intended to support strategic collaboration in areas aligned with FBA's business development and market expansion priorities.

The framework agreement provides a basis for cooperation in areas including market development, operational support, and other mutually agreed commercial initiatives, and reflects the parties' shared interest in exploring long-term commercial opportunities. For FBA, the agreement is intended to support its cross-border financial services strategy and to explore opportunities that may strengthen its operational capabilities, compliance framework, and regional commercial reach.

"This agreement is an important step in broadening our commercial footprint and strengthening strategic relationships in mainland China," said Scarlett Fang, CFO of FBA. "We look forward to working with Zhongqing Baoshang Group to identify practical initiatives that create long-term value for both parties."

The parties will continue discussions regarding specific areas of cooperation, with any future initiatives subject to further agreement, internal approvals, and applicable regulatory requirements.

For more information about FBA, visit https://www.fbaif.com/.

About FBA

FBA International Finance Limited is a Hong Kong-based global financial services company providing cross-border payments, foreign exchange services, and business accounts to support companies operating across markets.

SOURCE FBA International Finance Limited