FBS Empowers Partners with Greater Earning Potential - New Commission Payout System Is Now Live

FBS, a leading international online broker, has reimagined its Introducing Broker (IB) Program and launched a swifter and more transparent commission payout system. Released on August 1, the New Commission Payout System offers one of the market's best partner conditions – comparably higher commission rates, payments on every order, and a significant boost to the partners' earning potential.



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its commitment to providing a convenient and transparent trading environment, FBS has analyzed partners' feedback and enhanced commission conditions for the members of the FBS Introducing Broker (IB) Program. With the new payout system, FBS removed the open-close rule of 59 points and fixed commissions per lot tied to instruments and account types.

"The new system aims to give our partners the freedom to receive their rewards and pursue growth strategies aligned with their preferences," says Dmitry Pasechnik, Chief Commercial Officer, FBS. "Now and on, FBS partners receive commission payments as a percentage of the spread on every order, regardless of the price difference of clients' trades. And the most tempting novelty is the increased maximum commission rate reaching up to 43% of the spread – top condition in the market," he adds.

Under the new approach, commission payout rates will depend on the grades system, a six-stage partner typology determining the percent of received commission – the higher the grades, the greater the rates. Grades are displayed in the FBS Partner Area and calculated on the average commission received over the last three months, freeing partners from excessive requirements like the number of clients or traded lots. This allows FBS partners to advance the grade constantly and reach the appealing maximum commission rate of 43% of the spread.

FBS stands by its commitment to support its partners throughout the transition to the new system. To ensure a smooth adjustment, all FBS partners will receive an increased percentage of the spread for the next three months. This proactive step aims to help partners adapt their strategies to the dynamic market conditions, keeping focus on their growth and success.

For more information on the FBS commission payout system, please visit www.fbs.com.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27 000 000 and its partners exceeding 500 000 throughout the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

For further information, please contact:

FBS Press Office

[email protected].com

SOURCE FBS Trading