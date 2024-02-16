FBS Marks 15 Years of Traders Trust and Raffles iPhones 15 Pro Max among Clients

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, a leading global broker, celebrates 15 years since the first trader registration. To honor the significant milestone and express gratitude to its traders, the global broker is thrilled to launch the FBS 15 Anniversary Raffle with fifteen iPhones 15 Pro Max as the tempting prizes.

"Established in 2009, FBS has grown into a licensed financial service provider trusted by millions of traders worldwide. We aim to reinforce our clients' confidence in trading and consistently deliver reliable financial services," comments Alexandra Zaitseva, Head of Public Relations and Events at FBS.

FBS is renowned for its transparent and smooth gateway to financial markets. With over 550 trading instruments, fast and accurate order execution, over 200 payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, and 24/7 multilingual client support, FBS is always at traders' service. The brand additionally caters to its clients, offering them varying resources for trading education and financial analytics. For instance, FBS's market insights via live streams, webinars, e-shots, and social media have recently helped its clients collectively get over $1,000,000 on CFD gold trading in less than a week.

Alexandra goes on saying, "Not only do we offer top trading conditions, but also strive to constantly enhance our services. Most recently, FBS has introduced major updates to the client verification process. The implemented face scanning or liveness check technology has reduced the average verification time by 40%. Our clients now get a more efficient venue for the vast array of financial services offered by FBS."

As of the end of 2023, FBS boasts over 27,000,000 traders worldwide and has a record IB Partners team exceeding 680,000 members. The annual trading volume of FBS's clients surpassed $543 billion by the end of the year.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, FBS runs a two-week Instagram contest, starting on February 14, 2024. Participants are invited to create a post sharing their trading journey with FBS and using #HappyBirthdayFBS hashtag. Those who want to compete for an iPhone 15 Pro Max must onboard before 04:59 (GMT+2), February 28, 2024.

On February 29, 2024, fifteen iPhones 15 Pro Max will be raffled among the participants during a special birthday stream with Andreas Thalassinos, a veteran FX educator.

About FBS



FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 90 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 680,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

