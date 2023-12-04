FBS Wins Best Client Support Asia and Two More Accolades in World Business Outlook Awards 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, a global broker, has solidified its leading position in the realm of financial and trading services, being awarded the Best Client Support Asia, Best Introducing Broker Program Global, and Best Forex Broker Africa by World Business Outlook. These achievements recognize FBS for its quality services and long-term commitment to providing people worldwide with swift access to financial markets.

To prove its excellence, FBS had to withstand three rounds of careful jury evaluations and showcase its competitive offerings and unique value propositions. As a result, the World Business Outlook award committed has granted FBS mastery trophies in three categories:

1. Best Client Support Asia 2023: FBS provides round-the-clock client support in local languages, including Thai, Tagalog, Bahasa, etc.. The brand also engages with its audiences on popular channels and social media platforms and aims to proactively react to clients' inquiries – in less than a minute.

2. Best Introducing Broker Global 2023: This award acknowledges FBS's Introducing Broker (IB) Program as the finest globally. FBS's IBs get favorable partner conditions, including high commissions reaching 43 percent of spread and the brand's support on every stage of partner development.

3. Best Forex Broker Africa 2023: Competitive offerings and transparent trading conditions – ranging from high leverages up to 1:3000 and fast order execution in under 0.01 to free VPS and zero hidden fees – have earned FBS another well-deserved award of a top-tier Forex services provider.

In celebrating a new successful milestone in the FBS history and sharing thoughts on the awards, Eugene Kalugin, FBS Global Business Efficiency Head, commented, "We are thrilled to be recognized as the best across IB programs globally and Forex brokers in Africa, as well as marked for our exceptional client support in Asia. These awards from World Business Outlook are a testament to our hard work that recognizes our dedication to providing a smooth trading experience for more than 27 million of our traders worldwide."

According to Shashank M, CEO at World Business Outlook, "There are many online trading companies with the best tools, features and training programs for their clients. However, by providing the best customer support in local languages, ensuring transparency in their business operations, and focusing on favorable partnerships have ensured that FBS gets three of the most reputed awards. World Business Outlook feels proud in honoring FBS with the Best Introducing Broker Global 2023, Best Client Support Asia 2023 and Best Forex Broker Africa 2023 Awards in their annual edition awards held at Marriott Marquis, Queen's Park on November 25, 2023."

About FBS



FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

SOURCE FBS Trading