TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. made significant headway at this year's Vitafoods Asia exhibition held in Bangkok in September. The company, under its FEBICO brand, is taking proactive steps to expand into the global market, and its progress has not gone unnoticed.

With over 40 years of expertise in microalgae production, FEBICO has garnered a reputation for its exceptional quality Spirulina and Chlorella, both known for their purity. FEBICO is dedicated to providing top-quality microalgae superfoods and health supplements to customers worldwide, coupled with outstanding service.

FEBICO has been actively engaged in international markets, not only selling high-purity microalgae health food raw materials but also offering OEM and ODM services. Their clientele spans over 60 countries globally, with customers in various Asian regions, including Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines, among others. This expansion has made FEBICO an internationally recognized brand.

Vitafoods Asia has consistently been one of the most anticipated events in the health and nutrition industry across Asia. FEBICO's participation signifies a significant milestone in their efforts to explore the Asian market and showcases their global ambitions. The exhibition provided an excellent platform for FEBICO to engage with industry professionals and potential clients from across Asia, allowing them to present their exceptional microalgae products.

Participating in the Vitafoods Asia exhibition is part of FEBICO's latest initiative to expand in the Asian market, further underscoring their global ambitions. The efficacy of small ball Chlorella and Spirulina products in addressing radiation contamination has contributed to their success. Radiation pollution has been a severe global issue, particularly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, leading to increased public concern.

C.C. Chiueh, the Director of the Taiwanese Phycological Society and renowned as the "Father of Microalgae," has urged action. He emphasized that radiation pollution poses a significant risk to human health, but scientists have found a solution. Following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, scientists utilized healing benefit using Spirulina to treat and remove radiation in affected children. Clinical trials have confirmed Chlorella's potential to metabolize and reduce radioactivity, offering the possibility of repairing radiation damage.

Both Chlorella and Spirulina are widely employed, particularly in addressing radiation pollution. Chlorella can prevent and metabolize radiation, while Spirulina has demonstrated therapeutic effects. In the case of the Chernobyl radiation pollution event, Spirulina was successfully used, with 100 children consuming 5 grams of Spirulina daily, resulting in a significant 50% reduction in radioactive cesium-137 levels within 20 days.

C.C. Chiueh explained that Spirulina is a concentrated natural food source, rich in various nutrients that can help regulate the body's condition. It is free from side effects and can be consumed extensively, becoming a popular choice in today's market.

However, ensuring that the purchased microalgae products come from reputable brands and undergo quality testing to ensure they are free of contaminants is crucial. Environmental factors and sourcing are critical for microalgae quality. There are low-cost microalgae products available in the market, but they might originate from inferior sources and could carry water contamination and heavy metal risks. Therefore, when choosing Chlorella and Spirulina products for radiation prevention and removal, it is vital to select products that have undergone quality testing and are free of contaminants, such as FEBICO brand.

FEBICO, the largest microalgae supplier in Asia

https://www.febico.com/en/index.html

FEBICO's participation in the Vitafoods Asia event is a vital component of their strategy to expand in the Asian market, underlining their ambitions to grow their global presence. FEBICO's history of success and exceptional performance in addressing radiation pollution has solidified their position as an internationally recognized brand. For consumers concerned about health and food safety, microalgae products have become a popular choice, with FEBICO playing a pivotal role in this field.

SOURCE Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.