Fedcap Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of The Community Collective QLD, Entering the Australian Market

NEW YORK and SIPPY DOWNS, Australia, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedcap, 90-year old global non-profit advancing economic mobility and wellbeing, today announced the acquisition of The Community Collective QLD (TCCQ), a Queensland-based provider of disability support and employment services in the Sunshine Coast region. This marks Fedcap's strategic expansion into the Australian market, strengthening its international network of service organisations dedicated to empowering people with disabilities and other barriers to full participation in sustainable employment.

The Community Collective QLD is a registered provider under Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), delivering a broad suite of services that support participants' independence, community participation, employment pathways, and life skill development.

"We are pleased to welcome The Community Collective QLD into the Fedcap family," said Christine McMahon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fedcap. "This acquisition brings Fedcap's decades of experience addressing persistent unemployment to the Australian market. It also creates an opportunity to integrate Australia's best practices, including TCCQ's model, into our broader international portfolio. By pairing our expertise with TCCQ's strong, person-centred programming for people with disabilities, we are positioned to scale impact and create durable pathways to employment and community participation."

The Community Collective QLD is a registered NDIS provider delivering comprehensive, person-centred supports that empower individuals with disabilities to build independence, participate fully in their communities, and pursue meaningful employment. The organisation works closely with participants to strengthen capacity and daily living skills, set and achieve personal goals, and develop greater autonomy. Through structured group programs and individualised supports, TCCQ fosters social connection, community participation, and skill development, enabling participants to engage confidently in local events and initiatives.

A core focus of the organisation is supporting young people as they transition from school to employment. TCCQ provides tailored, hands-on guidance to help participants identify career interests, build work readiness, and map out practical pathways toward sustained employment. Complementing these services, TCCQ delivers allied health supports, including face-to-face and telehealth counselling and social work services, to promote wellbeing, advocate for participant needs, and ensure steady progress toward individual goals.

Its registered NDIS support categories span community participation, behavioural support, daily living skill development, travel and transport assistance, employment preparation and retention, and specialised supported employment services - offering an integrated framework designed to advance independence, stability, and long-term economic participation.

"We've always been committed to creating meaningful outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families across Queensland," said Brendon and Sarah McIntosh, Co-Directors of The Community Collective QLD. "Joining forces with Fedcap, which has more than 90 years of extraordinary programs, enables us to deepen our impact and bring global best practices to our local community."

Over the past seven-plus years, The Community Collective QLD has supported more than 1,000 individuals, consistently meeting or exceeding all Disability Employment Quality Standards while placing over 400 people into employment. For the past five consecutive years, the organisation has outperformed the national Disability Employment average. Today, TCCQ continues this strong trajectory, actively supporting approximately 150 individuals, with a growing waitlist reflecting sustained demand for its services.

The integration aims to deliver broader resources, shared expertise, and innovative program design to support participants with diverse needs and ambitions. As part of Fedcap's international network, The Community Collective QLD will benefit from collaborative learning, evidence-based approaches, and cross-regional opportunities to strengthen service quality and outcomes.

About Fedcap

For nearly 90 years, Fedcap has developed scalable, innovative, and potentially disruptive solutions to some of society's most pressing needs. Fedcap drives economic mobility through four practice areas - education, workforce development, health, and economic development. Fedcap also invests its time and resources in broader system change, working in partnership with federal, state, and local government to improve the way services are designed, funded, and delivered. For more information visit www.fedcapgroup.org

About The Community Collective QLD

The Community Collective QLD is a Sunshine Coast–based organisation and registered NDIS provider supporting people with disability through capacity building, community engagement, employment pathways, allied health services, and personalised NDIS support to help participants build the life they want and achieve greater independence. For more information visit: www.thecommunitycollectiveqld.com.au

Media Contact:

Jim Malatras, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846879/The_FedCap_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fedcap