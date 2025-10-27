Feel the power of colour: Samsung Brings its First Micro RGB TV to Australia

Samsung Australia confirms its new 115" Micro RGB R95 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV will be available via Samsung's Online Store and leading retailers nationwide in time for Christmas.

SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Australia has today announced pricing and availability of its ground-breaking Micro RGB R95 display – the 115" Micro RGB TV – which is set to redefine ultra-premium TV experiences by bringing colour beyond cinema-standards to Australian homes. Priced at $42,999, Samsung Micro RGB R95H will roll out nationwide from 10 December 2025, gifting premium consumers an opportunity to unlock incredible viewing experiences in time for Christmas.

Incredible Colour Expression Beyond Mini LED and Mini RGB

Samsung's 115" Micro RGB R95 TV utilises individually controlled red, green, and blue micro RGB LEDs—each less than 100µm in size[1]—arranged in an ultra-fine pattern behind the panel. To contextualise the incredibly small size of these Micro RGB LEDs: a Micro RGB LED in Samsung's R95 is approximately 1/2 the size of a Mini LED[2]. As a result, the Micro RGB R95 is the first Samsung ultra-large TV to support 81 bit processing (27 bitX3) and has received VDE's certification for Micro RGB Precision Colour. The result is an ultra-large, ultra-premium TV that can deliver hyper realistic picture quality with exceptional colour accuracy.

"In making Micro RGB display technology a reality for Australian consumers via the new Micro RGB R95 TV, Samsung is offering an ultra-large home cinema experience that goes beyond expectations by unlocking new levels of colour accuracy, contrast and immersive content experiences," said Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia. "Supported by Vision AI and Samsung's Glare-Free technology,[3] Micro RGB reinforces our commitment to provide a screen for virtually every experience, tailored to suit various needs."

Samsung's 115" Micro RGB R95 TV sets a new benchmark by incorporating the following features:

Micro RGB AI Engine [4] : Powered by AI, the Micro RGB R95's engine optimises picture and sound in real time, enhancing colour output for a lifelike and immersive experience. The Micro RGB AI Engine also supports the best of Samsung Vision AI capabilities and R/G/B Colour LED local dimming, creating an overwhelmingly vivid picture.

: Powered by AI, the Micro RGB R95's engine optimises picture and sound in real time, enhancing colour output for a lifelike and immersive experience. The Micro RGB AI Engine also supports the best of Samsung Vision AI capabilities and R/G/B Colour LED local dimming, creating an overwhelmingly vivid picture. Micro RGB Precision Colour : Certified by VDE for Micro RBG Precision Colour, it finely and precisely controls colours that delivers picture quality almost indistinguishable from reality.

: Certified by VDE for Micro RBG Precision Colour, it finely and precisely controls colours that delivers picture quality almost indistinguishable from reality. Glare-Free Technology [5] : Designed to help reduce reflections, Samsung's certified anti-glare technology minimises discomfort from glare enabling a clear, comfortable and focused viewing experience in various indoor lighting environments.

: Designed to help reduce reflections, Samsung's certified anti-glare technology minimises discomfort from glare enabling a clear, comfortable and focused viewing experience in various indoor lighting environments. Metal SuperSlim Design : Incredibly sleek and minimalistic premium profile which elevates home décor, blending seamlessly into virtually any space. With a width measuring 35.7mm top to bottom and weighing 90.5kgs overall, the Micro RGB R95 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest 115"+ RGB TV in Australia [6] .

: Incredibly sleek and minimalistic premium profile which elevates home décor, blending seamlessly into virtually any space. With a width measuring 35.7mm top to bottom and weighing 90.5kgs overall, the Micro RGB R95 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest 115"+ RGB TV in . Samsung Art Store : Transform the Micro RGB R95 TV into an expansive 115" gallery, with classic pieces coming to life in Pantone Validated, ultra-precise Micro RGB colours [7] .

: Transform the Micro RGB R95 TV into an expansive 115" gallery, with classic pieces coming to life in Pantone Validated, ultra-precise Micro RGB colours . Security and Longevity: Secured by Samsung Knox and supported by a 7-year free Tizen OS Upgrade program, ensuring up-to-date security and software enhancements.

Samsung Micro RGB R95 will also feature Samsung Vision AI supporting personalised viewing experiences in addition to endless free content via Samsung TV Plus[8], console-free gaming through Samsung Gaming Hub[9], and seamless smart home control via SmartThings[10].

The 115" Samsung Micro RGB R95 will be available from 10 December 2025 via Samsung.com/au and leading retailers nationwide for $42,999 AUD. To stay updated on the latest information about the Micro RGB R95, register your details via https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/micro-rgb-tv/

[1] Each R, G and B is the smallest available in any LED TV as of 24 October 2025

[2] Dimensions measured from the front of the LED

[4] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[5] The R95F has been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by UL LLC. (UL Solutions), Certificate Number: V166045 – Exp. 31/12/2025.

[7] Stream complimentary curated art or additional artworks available via subscription. Internet connection required. Offering 30 refreshed artworks monthly through Art Store Streams and over 70 ambient content supported complimentary throughout the year.

[8] Channel number counts including Samsung TV Plus and Plex (third-party app) are current as of January 2025. Internet connection and Samsung account required.

[9] A controller may be required depending on the specific game being played on the Gaming Hub.

Internet connection, additional gaming service subscriptions and third party apps (depending on game or service) may be required. Content services are subject to change without notice. Requires Samsung Account. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and compatible controller required. Fees apply.

[10] Requires Samsung Account, internet connection and SmartThings enabled devices. Please visit www.samsung.com/au/apps/smartthings/ for a list of current compatible devices.

