FEELING FOGGY, DISTRACTED, DEMOTIVATED? DON'T LET BRAIN FATIGUE HOLD YOU BACK

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever sat down to start a task at work only to find your mind drawing blanks? No matter how hard you try, do you struggle to focus, experience sluggish thoughts, and have difficulty remembering details? You're not alone. Brain fatigue is a state of tiredness caused by prolonged periods of cognitive activities stemming from an overload of our mental capacity. It is also important to know that the brain consumes about 20 percent[1] of the body's energy — processing and transmitting information through electrical signals — is very expensive in energy use.

Professor Dr Michael Ling, Professor in Neuroscience & Genetics at Universiti Putra Malaysia; Dr Hiroshi Watanabe, Senior Research Director from Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific; Nasreen Ma, a Brain Health Coach from Meaningful Activation.

To explore this unexplored phenomenon, BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken recently convened a roundtable of health experts to share insights on brain fatigue. The panellists included Professor Dr Michael Ling, a Neuroscience and Genetics Professor at Universiti Putra Malaysia; Nasreen Ma, a Brain Health Coach from Meaningful Activation; and Dr Hiroshi Watanabe, Senior Research Director from Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific.

Brain Drain Explained - Scientific Insights into Mental Exhaustion

While brain fatigue is often dismissed or confused with regular everyday tiredness, it is an actual condition with a scientific basis that can escalate over time if not appropriately managed, leading to more severe and chronic fatigue syndromes.

According to Professor Dr Michael Ling, Professor in Neuroscience & Genetics at Universiti Putra Malaysia, brain fatigue is a complex condition still being researched despite scientists studying the topic for decades. "Understanding the mechanisms and effects of brain fatigue can help us better manage our mental energy and productivity. Mental overload over a prolonged period[2] leads to a sensation of tiredness known as brain fatigue, which comes with associated symptoms. This is linked to the buildup of the neurotransmitter glutamate[3] in the prefrontal cortex. In simpler terms, it's like being in a noisy, crowded room where you can't hear anyone."

Fuel Your Focus - Managing Brain Fatigue Through Wellness Practices

Ignoring fatigue has consequences—reduced work performance, disruption to personal life. Those with brain fatigue can manage it better with lifestyle changes and good nutrition.

Nasreen Ma, a Brain Health Coach from Meaningful Activation, commented that overcoming brain fatigue requires more than a cup of coffee. "Malaysians wear multiple hats at work and in our personal lives, which are very fast-paced and stressful - Malaysia is ranked 47th out of 60 nations according to the Global Life-Work Balance Index, making us more prone to brain fatigue. Understanding brain fatigue is the first step to managing our brain health. A balanced lifestyle includes prioritising sleep, exercise on top of slower specific coordinated movements, mindfulness, strengthening spiritual and social connections, reducing screen time, proper diet, and practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or yoga are keys to reclaiming your mental energy and living a revitalised, productive life."

Sharpen Your Mind - Fight Brain Fatigue Naturally

When it comes to diet, amino acids play an essential role in boosting brain health and, more importantly, recovering from brain fatigue. One of the essential amino acids is L-Histidine, a building block of proteins[4] that has been clinically proven to improve cognitive performance[5] and is commonly found in protein-rich foods, including the essence of chicken.

Dr Hiroshi Watanabe, Senior Research Director from Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific, emphasised the importance of consuming protein-dense foods. "Clinical studies have proven that L-Histidine and other amino acids can produce positive cognitive performances. While the scientific term may sound foreign, it is easy to increase your protein intake by consuming chicken, beef, and chicken essence. It is also equally important to take a preventative approach to your diet by ensuring you consume sufficient protein early before the cognitive function begins to decline."

One easy way to hit your essential amino acid intake is through BRAND'S® Essence of Chicken, which contains L-Histidine and other nutrients to boost your mental energy throughout the day. Studies have found that the essence of chicken can improve working memory in healthy adults[6], even improving mood and making participants feel more clear-headed and confident.[7]

Eunice Kow, Head of Marketing of Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia, said, "Based on the current lifestyle, it is important to talk about this under-discussed topic. We want to be the voice of support for those silently struggling with brain fatigue symptoms. By nurturing both your mental sharpness and physical well-being, you create a powerful foundation for success. A healthy body fuels a clear mind, allowing you to tackle challenges with focus and resilience. Incorporating exercise and proper nutrition into your routine can effectively combat brain fatigue and unlock your full potential. Remember, a healthy mind and body are not just beneficial; they're essential ingredients for achieving your goals and thriving in life."

