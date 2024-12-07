Fenjiu a cultural messenger with aroma flowing globally

As the 2024 Belt and Road Commerce Chambers and Associations Conference (GCCAC) is being held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on December 5, 2024, Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd. appeared as the general co-organizer of the event, and resonated with the conference with the internationalized products containing the essence of Fenjiu's living culture.

All-round empowerment of event

During the conference, Li Zhenhuan, vice chairman of Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd. said that in recent years, as a strategic opportunity for Chinese enterprises to seek high-quality development and new growth points, brand going global has gradually become a market consensus. Cultural identity is a prerequisite for consumption, and it is also the key for Chinese liquor enterprises to go overseas. Enhancing brand awareness and reputation in the international market by spreading the culture of Chinese liquor is a key step that the wine industry must take, Li noted.

The 100-square-meter booth brought visitors an in-depth dialogue with Fenjiu culture. The debut of the "Fenjiu cocktail," "Fenjiu Silk Road Limited Edition" and other products attracted many attendees to stop and taste.

Forging cultural ties between China and the world

In recent years, with the core competitiveness of quality and culture, Fenjiu has promoted the brand and culture of Chinese liquor to go global, boosting the internationalization, rejuvenation and fashion of China's liquor.

Fenjiu's internationalization, using wine as a medium, weaves a web of friendship across regional and cultural differences. During the first China International Import Expo, Fenjiu cooperated with Georgia, conveying mutual appreciation of Chinese and foreign wine cultures. This year, at a themed dinner titled "Fenjiu Cuisine for the World to Appreciate" in Barcelona, a Spanish veteran chef brought guests with a taste banquet with Chinese Fenjiu and Spanish delicacies.

Aroma flowing globally

Fenjiu's internationalization journey began in 1992 when it set up an import and export company, starting to corporatize the export and trade of its products and participate in the international spirits competition.

In recent years, Fenjiu's move to go global has also been stepped up to enhance the brand's international influence. In 2021, with the opening of some experience stores in Germany, Singapore and Macao, China, FenJiu opens new windows and platforms for dialogue with the world. In 2023, FenJiu becomes the official wine of the BRICS Conference in South Africa.

On the road ahead, Fenjiu said it would like to continue to be a bearer of the industry, actively acting to tell the Chinese story and deliver the Chinese flavor to the world with its unique quality and deep cultural heritage.

