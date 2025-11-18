"Ferme La Terre Biei" Brings Its Signature Butter Cheese Sandwiches from Hokkaido to Taiwan for the First Time

SAPPORO, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferme La Terre Biei, a confectionery brand from Hokkaido loved for its Butter Cheese Sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients, is making its Taiwan debut this winter.

Beloved for its rich butter flavor and delicate handmade texture, the brand continues to share the taste of Hokkaido's natural bounty beyond Japan's borders.

Taiwan Debut Pop-up Stores

Ferme la terre Biei will open two limited-time pop-up stores in Taipei this winter:

①SOGO Taipei Zhongxiao Store

November 21–30, 2025 : 1F, No. 45, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Taipei City

: 1F, No. 45, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Taipei City December 1–14, 2025: B2F, No. 45, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Taipei City

②Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A8

January 5–24, 2026: B2F, No. 12, Songgao Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Each pop-up store will feature La Terre Biei's signature Butter Cheese Sandwiches, along with limited-edition items that have become favorites at the brand's flagship store in Biei.

La Terre Biei will present its signature "Butter Cheese Sandwiches" in three delightful flavors.

Double Cheese – The most popular plain flavor, combining cream cheese and mascarpone for a rich yet gently sweet taste.

Acacia Honey & Apple – A smooth cream filled with crispy apple compote and infused with Hokkaido acacia honey, offering a refreshing sweetness.

Chocolate Ganache & Chips – Made with 61% bittersweet chocolate, this indulgent flavor pairs silky ganache with crunchy chocolate chips for a playful texture.

About Ferme La Terre Biei

Ferme La Terre Biei is a confectionery brand based in Biei, Hokkaido, Japan.

With the concept of "Living Naturally," the brand creates sweets, bread, and café menus that highlight Hokkaido's locally sourced ingredients while minimizing additives.

La Terre Biei operates multiple stores across Hokkaido, including its flagship in Biei and its Shin-Chitose Airport "Craft Studio" location, and continues to promote the region's food culture through sustainable craftsmanship.

Bringing the Warmth of Biei to Taiwan

La Terre Biei's first overseas expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the brand.

In Taiwan, a market known for its deep appreciation of fine desserts and Japanese craftsmanship, the brand aims to share the authentic flavors and gentle spirit of Hokkaido.

Through these pop-up stores, La Terre Biei hopes to connect people across borders with the simple joy of natural, heartfelt sweets.

SOURCE Ferme La Terre Biei