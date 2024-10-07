FETC International Introduces AIoT Highway Maintenance Decision Support System to Safeguard ETC Systems During Typhoon Krathon and Future Natural Disasters

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing frequency of natural disasters, FETC International, in collaboration with FETC, has developed the AIoT Highway Maintenance Decision Support System. This advanced system is designed to protect electronic toll collection (ETC) infrastructure and ensure the safety of operations and maintenance (O&M) personnel during extreme weather events.

AIOT System Forecast for Typhoon Krathon on Oct. 3, 2024 (PRNewsfoto/FETC International)

The AIoT system integrates various technologies, including an AI Weather Forecast module that processes data from multiple sources such as 11 micro weather stations installed on ETC gantries and the Civil IoT Taiwan network. In addition, it features a Thunderstorm Warning and Monitoring module supported by the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network, enhancing the accuracy of lightning alerts, and an Equipment Life Cycle Exploration module that predicts and analyzes the status of ETC equipment to proactively address maintenance needs.

Key capabilities of the system include:

Lightning hazard warnings within a 15-kilometer radius, enabling preemptive measures to safeguard infrastructure and personnel.

Severe weather alerts with an accuracy rate of over 80%, providing warnings 24 hours in advance to minimize potential disruptions.

with an accuracy rate of over 80%, providing warnings 24 hours in advance to minimize potential disruptions. Weather forecasts for toll stations for the upcoming week, helping O&M teams plan maintenance and safety procedures in advance.

During the recent Typhoon Krathon, the AIoT system proved its effectiveness by issuing an alert five days before sea warnings were officially issued. This early detection enabled O&M personnel to vacate from non-impact areas, reducing the risk to staff and saving significant costs associated with emergency preparations and unnecessary on-site staffing. As a result, FETC successfully prevented data loss and system downtime during the typhoon.

"We are proud to introduce a solution that not only protects our ETC infrastructure but also ensures the safety of our O&M personnel during increasingly unpredictable and severe weather conditions," said Vice President, Richard Wu of FETC. "With this system, we are taking a proactive approach to maintaining operational continuity and system resilience, even under the most challenging circumstances."

The AIoT Highway Maintenance Decision Support System represents FETC International's ongoing commitment to utilizing innovative technologies to enhance infrastructure resilience and operational efficiency.

SOURCE FETC International