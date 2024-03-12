FETC International Showcases Cutting-Edge MLFF ETC Solutions at 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo

TAIPEI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETC International, a pioneer in advanced tolling and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) technology, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE). Set to unfold from March 19 to March 22 at Nangang International Exhibition Center Hall 2 in Taipei, this premier event will convene esteemed government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore transformative solutions for smart city development, aligned with the ambitious vision of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Amidst global challenges in cashless tolling, FETC International remains at the forefront of innovation, particularly in advancing its award-winning Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) tolling technology. At the 2024 SCSE, the company will unveil its latest breakthroughs in MLFF and its applications in smart city development, with a mission to redefine the future of urban living.

FETC International's exhibition at the Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency segment will spotlight its flagship Multi-Lane Free-Flow Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system alongside cutting-edge smart parking services. These solutions are engineered to optimize traffic flow, alleviate congestion, and enhance overall transportation efficiency across high-speed and low-speed environments.

In addition to its exhibition presence, FETC International will take center stage at the satellite event, 2024 World System Integrator Conference (WSIC), held on March 19. Dr. YC Chang, Managing Director of FETCi, will deliver insights into the company's innovative ETC solutions and its global market expansion strategies.

Moreover, FETC International will collaborate with event organizers to host technical tours for VIP attendees on March 21, offering an immersive exploration of its MLFF ETC solution, weigh-in-motion solution and smart parking service. These guided tours will provide participants with a firsthand understanding of the technology underpinning FETC International's solutions and their potential to revolutionize intelligent transportation systems.

"We are thrilled to participate in the 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo, where we will showcase our cutting-edge MLFF solutions designed to address complex challenges such as highway congestion and tolling inefficiencies," said Dr. YC Chang, Managing Director of FETC. "Through our engagement in the Asia Silicon Valley exhibition, our presence at the WSIC, and the technical tours, we aim to underscore the pivotal role of intelligent mobility technology in shaping smarter and more sustainable cities."

Attendees of the 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo are encouraged to visit FETC International's exhibition booth at Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (booth P1013) to witness firsthand the future of cashless tolling. To register for a free expo pass, please visit Smart City Summit and Expo website: https://en.smartcity.org.tw/index.php/en-us/

