FETCi Collaborates with Moxa and SiS to Showcase Free Flow Tolling Solution at The Roads and Traffic Expo

BANGKOK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FETCi, a global leading innovator in tolling solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Moxa and SiS (SiS Distribution (Thailand) PCL) to present their cutting-edge Free Flow Tolling Solution at the highly anticipated The Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand. The event is scheduled for November 1-2 at BITEC, Bangkok, where professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from the transportation industry will gather to explore the latest advancements in the field.

FETCi's Free Flow Tolling Solution has been a game-changer in the toll collection and intelligent transportation domain, and this collaboration with Moxa and SiS further solidifies its commitment to revolutionizing the way we approach road infrastructure. The joint showcasing at the Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand promises to be a highlight of the event, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to witness the "Enabler of Nationwide Digital Transformation."

Free flow tolling is the latest worldwide trend of toll collection, eliminating the need for traditional toll booths and barriers, often leading to traffic congestion, delays, and increased carbon emissions. FETCi's solution employs cutting-edge technology such as advanced detectors, sensors, Smart Remote I/O, Artificial Intelligence, transaction validation, and seamless payment integration to streamline the tolling process. Drivers can now enjoy uninterrupted travel, while authorities benefit from improved traffic management and increased revenue collection.

Moxa, a leader in industrial communications and networking, brings valuable insights and resources to this collaboration. Together with FETCi and its distributor SiS, they are poised to present a holistic approach to free flow tolling, addressing the technical aspects and the network equipment required for seamless implementation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Moxa and SiS to demonstrate the future of toll collection at the Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand," said Kenny Chen, Managing Director at FETCi Thailand. "Our Free Flow Tolling Solution represents a significant leap forward in the tolling industry, promoting efficiency, sustainability, and convenience for road users and government agencies. We look forward to showcasing the potential of our collaboration with Moxa and SiS to a global audience at the expo."

Visitors to the Roads and Traffic Expo Thailand can expect demonstrations, expert presentations, and the opportunity to interact with FETCi and SiS representatives to gain in-depth insights into this transformative technology.

The FETCi, MOXA, and SiS' booth will be located at C. 18 during the EXPO, and the team welcomes all attendees to come and learn more about the future of toll collection and traffic management. Don't miss this chance to witness the convergence of innovation and infrastructure at its finest.

About FETC International:

FETC International is the world's leading intelligent tolling service enabler and ITS service provider. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of its parent company, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Company(FETC) in Taiwan. It is a globally awarded ETC, Smart Highway, and Smart City expert with more than two decades of experience in planning, implementation, and operation. FETC International aims to work with our partners to accelerate digital transformation through tolling service and seamless migration to smart highways and smart cities through the latest technology, including RFID, AI ANPR, 5G, and Cloud Computing.

Visit www.fetci.com to learn more.

About Moxa Inc.:

Moxa is a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 35 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 94 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 85 countries.

About SiS :

SiS Distribution (Thailand) PCL. is a leading IT&OT distributor which was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2004 with the vision of being the leader in introducing technology to increase the efficiency of consumers and various segments by providing sales and services to more than 9,000 dealers in Thailand.

