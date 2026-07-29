FETCi Deploys India's First Operational AI-Powered MLFF Tolling System on NH48, Expands Deployment to NH44

Taiwan's proven MLFF ETC expertise helps advance India's next generation of intelligent highway infrastructure.

NEW DELHI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FETC International (FETCi), a global leader in Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) electronic toll collection (ETC) solutions, today announced the successful deployment of India's first operational AI-powered MLFF electronic toll collection system at the Choryasi Fee Plaza on NH-48 in Gujarat, followed by a second MLFF deployment at the Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of NH-44 in Haryana. Delivered in collaboration with ICICI Bank under the supervision of the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), the projects represent a significant milestone in India's transition toward next-generation, barrier-free toll collection.

Vehicles travel beneath FETC International's AI-powered Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) electronic toll collection (ETC) gantries at the Choryasi Fee Plaza on NH-48 in Gujarat, India, enabling barrier-free toll transactions without requiring vehicles to stop.

India continues to modernize its national highway infrastructure through digital transportation initiatives. Following the nationwide adoption of FASTag electronic toll collection, MLFF technology represents the next stage in the evolution toward fully barrier-free tolling, enabling vehicles to travel through tolling zones without stopping while improving operational efficiency and the overall driving experience.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience operating Taiwan's nationwide MLFF ETC system, FETCi deployed an integrated tolling platform combining RFID technology, AI-powered vehicle classification (AI AVC), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), AI-based axle counting, and transaction validation technologies. Under live traffic conditions, the system achieved contractual performance targets of 99% vehicle detection, 99% ANPR accuracy, and 99% AI-powered vehicle classification accuracy, enabling reliable toll transactions at highway speeds while enhancing traffic throughput, operational efficiency, and revenue assurance.

Taiwan operates one of the world's most mature nationwide MLFF electronic toll collection systems, processing millions of toll transactions every day. Building upon this extensive operational experience, FETCi has successfully expanded its MLFF expertise to international markets, including Thailand and India, adapting proven technologies to meet local operational requirements.

Deploying MLFF ETC in India required adapting to one of the world's most complex traffic environments. Unlike more homogeneous highway systems, Indian roads accommodate an exceptionally diverse mix of passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, agricultural vehicles, and other commercial traffic operating under varying driving behaviors. Environmental factors—including dust, heavy rain, extreme temperatures, and inconsistent license plate conditions—further increase the complexity of AI recognition and toll transaction processing. Leveraging deployment experience from Taiwan and Thailand, FETCi localized its AI models and system architecture to address these challenges while maintaining high levels of accuracy and operational reliability.

Since commissioning, the two MLFF sites have processed approximately 101,500 vehicle transactions every day under live operating conditions, including around 41,500 vehicles daily at Choryasi and 60,000 vehicles at Gharaunda. Their successful operation demonstrates the capability of AI-powered barrier-free tolling under real-world traffic conditions and provides an important reference for the future expansion of MLFF across India's highway network.

By enabling vehicles to maintain highway speeds through tolling zones, MLFF technology reduces congestion at toll plazas while improving traffic flow, supporting freight mobility, reducing fuel consumption and vehicle emissions, and delivering a smoother and more convenient travel experience. As India continues investing in intelligent transportation infrastructure, barrier-free tolling is expected to play an increasingly important role in creating safer, smarter, and more sustainable highways.

"India is entering a new era of digital highway infrastructure," said Richard Wu, Vice President of FETC International. "The successful deployments on NH-48 and NH-44 demonstrate that AI-powered MLFF technology can perform reliably under India's highly diverse traffic conditions. Drawing upon Taiwan's proven nationwide ETC experience, we are proud to contribute our expertise to India's transportation modernization and look forward to supporting the continued development of intelligent mobility across the region."

Building on these successful deployments, FETCi will continue working with government agencies, financial institutions, and transportation partners to support the digital transformation of highway infrastructure through AI-enabled tolling, intelligent transportation systems, mobility payment solutions, and other future-ready mobility technologies. The company remains committed to helping build safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation networks across Asia.

SOURCE FETC International