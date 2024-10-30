Fibocom at AIoT Korea Exhibition 2024: Catalyzing Intelligent Future with AI-Driven Wireless Connectivity Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules presented its cutting-edge wireless modules and solutions at the AIoT Korea Exhibition, the premier specialized IoT event in Korea. Marking its first presentation in South Korea, Fibocom emphasized its comprehensive capabilities across key sectors, including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Industrial IoT (IIoT), Smart Energy, and Smart Retail.

Catalyzing Urban Growth Through Connectivity

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, Korea is a leader in network infrastructure, with over 90% of its population covered by 5G networks. The country's IoT market is projected to grow to USD 26 billion by 2025, driven by smart city innovations and industrial automation (Korea Information Society Development Institute).

Fibocom presents its series of 5G wireless modules, including the FG370, FG360, FG190, FG180, FG131, and FG332, designed to provide an exceptional telecommunication experience. These modules deliver ultra-fast, reliable connections, particularly for FWA applications such as CPE, ODU, Mobile HotSpot, and Dongles. These solutions are crucial for offering high-speed internet to Korean households and businesses, enabling seamless remote work, video conferencing, and high-definition streaming.

By 2025, Korea is expected to have over 1.3 billion IoT-connected devices, supporting scalable and reliable IoT solutions (GSMA). Fibocom also offers IoT solutions designed to facilitate massive connectivity in smart city environments. IoT Modules including LTE Cat 1bis MG661, LTE Cat M MA510, Cat 4 NL668 and 5G RedCap FG132 are ideal for applications such as Network Interface Card(NIC), IPC, smart metering, and BMS, which require real-time data collection and monitoring. These solutions can help optimize the management of smart energy grids and urban infrastructure.

AI-Driven Intelligent Life

Korea is emerging as a growing hub for AI innovation, with the country's AI market projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2030 (Korea Artificial Intelligence Industry Association). Fibocom is at the forefront, utilizing its AI-enabled wireless modules and solutions to enhance various sectors like smart retail, smart homes, industrial and automotive applications.

In smart retail, Fibocom's SC138 modules enhance Electronic Cash Register (ECR) and Point of Sale (POS) systems through advanced data analytics, delivering personalized customer experiences and boosting operational efficiency. Integrated with Fibocom's smart modules SC126, or SC228, the industrial PDA, cameras empower industries to utilize AI for optimizing production and monitoring processes, ultimately transforming business operations in the era of intelligent connectivity. Fibocom provides innovative AI-based solutions through its SC171 for various applications, including Surround View Camera (SVC) systems that enhance driving safety, as well as air purifiers designed for smarter home environments.

The AIoT Korea Exhibition continues in Seoul! Visit Fibocom's booth at #G101 to discover how our innovative technologies drive smarter, more connected industries. Join us in exploring the next wave of AIoT-driven solutions that empower businesses for the future!

