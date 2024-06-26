Fibocom Drives the Rapid Growth in the Economics of IoT Scale with Ultra-compact size Cat 1 bis Module MC610-GL at MWC Shanghai 2024

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the new member of its LTE Cat 1 bis module portfolio featuring high reliability, ultra-compact size and cost-effectiveness at MWC Shanghai 2024. The MC610-GL is positioned to foster the economics of IoT scale in vertical markets across asset tracking, E-mobility, AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), etc.

Fibocom LTE Cat 1 bis module MC610-GL

The Global Cellular IoT Module market shows a 7% year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1 2024, according to the latest reports by IoT Analytics. Despite ongoing inventory and demand issues in several other regions globally, technologies like 5G and LTE Cat-1 bis have seen a combined market growth of 67% year-over-year, signifying their substantial contribution to the cellular IoT module market's overall growth. "The statistics have verified Cat 1 bis' driving forces in bringing affordable and reliable wireless connectivity service to a diversified IoT landscape, even though 5G remains strong performance in the data-intensive scenarios, and Cat 1 bis takes the lead in the mainstream low and medium speed market thanks to the worldwide 4G infrastructure," said Kevin Guan, Director of MTC Product Marketing at Fibocom. "Without a doubt, we are optimistic in expanding the utilization of Cat 1 bis technology in segment areas and providing the value-added reference design service to industry customers. Looking forward, the MC610-GL is expected to address its top performance in the global market and accelerate the large-scale IoT deployment worldwide."

Developed from the UNISOC 8910DM platform, the MC610-GL supports major carrier frequency bands worldwide and complies with rich network standards, thus ensuring uninterrupted wireless connection anywhere, anytime, especially catering to asset tracking scenarios. It adopts an ultra-compact LCC+LGA form factor design measured at 24.2 x 26.2 x 2.1mm with dual-mode (4G+2G) supported, providing great convenience for customers to switch from LTE Cat M to Cat 1 bis at the minimum investment. Equipped with rich standard interfaces, the module empowers a wide range of low-to-medium speed IoT industries with up to 10Mbps downlink data transmission rate while conserving significant cost. Leveraging the industry capabilities within Fibocom, customers are catered to the reference design service and support, reducing the lead time to market. In addition, regional versions for EMEA (MC610-EU) and Latin America (MC610-LA) are flexibly adjustable in request to customers' cost concerns.

The commercial sample will be available in July 2024. Welcome to visit Fibocom stand #B80 in Hall N1 during MWC Shanghai, held from June 26th to 28th 2024.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

