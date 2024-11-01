Fibocom Launches the High Cost-effective Cat 1bis Module MG661-KR with Ultra-compact Size to Accelerate the Massive IoT Growth in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches an LTE-only Cat 1bis module MG661-KR during the AIoT Korea Exhibition and Conference 2024, to accelerate the digital transformation of local IoT industries with high-performance, cost-effectiveness Cat 1bis wireless solution. The MG661-KR module is positioned to provide nationwide 4G connection to IoT devices such as asset trackers, mobile payment terminals, shared mobilities, industrial routers etc., enabling the massive IoT deployments across industries.

The MG661-KR is developed from a dedicated Cat 1bis chipset platform that is compliant with the 3GPP Release 13 standard. By adopting the single antenna design, the module delivers data transmission rates of up to 10.3Mbps downlink and 5.1Mbps uplink under a 4G network while simplifying device design, reducing power consumption and lowering the device cost. Benefiting from the hardware simplification, the 4G-only MG661-KR is packaged at ultra-compact LGA form factor with a measurement of 17.7x15.8x2.4mm, allowing maximum flexibility for customers to develop the various IoT devices. Apart from the hardware configuration, the Cat 1bis module also integrates with rich network protocols and multiple universal interfaces, supports mainstream operating system drivers such as Windows, Android, Linux, to satisfy the diverse application demands in the IoT industry.

Cat 1bis technology is growing as a powerful driving force to accelerate digital transformation in low and medium-speed IoT markets. And according to a new report from ABI Research, the Cat 1bis module is forecasted to replace nearly 70% of the Cat 1 market by 2029, stating a promising future of Cat 1bis technology in the IoT landscape. As many carriers sunset 2G and 3G networks to reallocate spectrum for 4G LTE and 5G, Cat 1bis plays a crucial role as a replacement technology for IoT applications that previously relied on 2G or 3G networks. Cat 1bis offers an affordable and efficient migration path for these devices, providing LTE-level connectivity without the need for 5G's advanced features or the high cost of Cat 4. The newly launched MG661-KR offers an ideal solution for IoT industry customers to implement the Cat 1bis technology to their devices without complex configurations and significantly ease investment concerns.

The commercial sample of MG661-KR is available now, to learn more about Cat 1bis and its demos, welcome to visit Fibocom booth #G101 on the 3rd Floor of Hall D in COEX at the AIoT Korea from October 30 to November 1 2024.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at www.fibocom.com, and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.