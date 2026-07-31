FICG Strengthens ASEAN Presence Through Strategic Partnerships with AME and JTC

Establishes JS-SEZ Twinning Strategy to Advance Regional Manufacturing, Innovation and Supply Chain Integration

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), data centres and semiconductor technologies continue to accelerate global industrial transformation, manufacturers are reconfiguring their supply chains to enhance resilience, operational agility and responsiveness to customers across international markets.

Front Row, Left to Right: Dr Dylan Tan, CEO, AME Elite. Mr Steven Tan, President, PRO3C. Mr Nelson Liew, Group Director, New Estates, JTC. Back Row, Left to Right: Mr Frederick Chin, Head of Group Wholesale Banking and Markets, UOB. Her Excellency Datin Paduka Anizan Siti Hajjar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore. Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), Singapore. Mr Mark Lee, Chairman, Singapore Business Federation. Ms Christine Wong, Assistant CEO, JTC.

Against this backdrop, FIC Global Inc. ("FICG" or "the Group"; TWSE: 3701), a Taiwan-listed global technology group, today advanced its regional growth strategy in Southeast Asia and world-wide through two strategic collaborations formalized at the ASEAN Conference 2026 in Singapore.

PRO3C, FICG's advanced manufacturing subsidiary, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AME Elite Consortium Berhad ("AME"), a Malaysia-listed integrated industrial space solutions provider. At the same time, FICG signed a separate MoU with Jurong Town Corporation ("JTC"), Singapore's industrial master planner and infrastructure developer. Together, the two collaborations establish FICG's Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Twinning Strategy, integrating advanced manufacturing capabilities in Johor with regional innovation, strategic sourcing and supply chain management functions in Singapore.

More than a conventional manufacturing expansion, the initiative reflects FICG's long-term vision of developing an integrated cross-border operating model within the JS-SEZ. By combining Malaysia's established manufacturing ecosystem with Singapore's strengths in innovation, global connectivity, talent and supply chain management, FICG aims to strengthen its end-to-end capabilities across advanced electronic design and manufacturing, strategic sourcing, supply chain integration, innovation and customer engagement.

FICG's capabilities extend beyond semiconductor packaging and advanced PCBA. Through its global operations, the Group provides advanced electronic design and manufacturing services for a broad range of applications, including communications, avionics, automotive, industrial, marine, medical and consumer electronics. The JS-SEZ Twinning Strategy will further enhance the Group's ability to support customers across diverse technology sectors and international markets.

Under the strategy, PRO3C will continue expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Johor to support growing global demand from the AI, data centre, semiconductor and other advanced technology sectors. AME will contribute its expertise in integrated industrial park development, customized industrial facilities and engineering solutions to support PRO3C's future manufacturing expansion and the development of a broader industrial ecosystem in Malaysia.

In Singapore, FICG plans to establish a Regional Innovation and Supply Chain Centre, which will serve as the Group's regional platform for innovation, strategic sourcing, supply chain management and customer engagement across Asia-Pacific. Through its collaboration with JTC, FICG aims to deepen cross-border integration along the Johor–Singapore corridor while enhancing its responsiveness to customers throughout ASEAN and beyond.

The initiative is further supported by UOB, whose cross-border banking capabilities and extensive regional business network will help facilitate investment, financial integration and strategic business connectivity across FICG's expanding regional operations.

Together, Malaysia and Singapore offer a highly complementary foundation for advanced technology development. Malaysia provides competitive manufacturing capabilities, an established industrial base and a rapidly developing technology ecosystem, while Singapore offers global connectivity, international talent, sophisticated financial infrastructure and a leading innovation environment. By integrating the respective strengths of both markets, FICG is positioning itself to build a more resilient regional value chain, enhance operational flexibility and provide more responsive support to customers across global technology industries.

According to the Group's development roadmap, PRO3C's new manufacturing campus in Johor commenced volume production at the end of 2025 and continues to ramp up operations. FICG will hold the facility's Grand Opening Ceremony in October 2026, marking a major milestone in the Group's long-term manufacturing development in Malaysia.

Together with the planned Regional Innovation and Supply Chain Centre in Singapore, the Johor manufacturing campus will form the foundation of FICG's cross-border operating model, supporting customers across ASEAN and international markets.

"Global competitiveness is no longer determined by the scale of a single factory. Today, success increasingly depends on how effectively a company connects its manufacturing capabilities, supply chains, innovation resources and customers across borders.

"Our partnerships with AME and JTC, supported by UOB's regional banking and business connectivity capabilities, mark a new phase in FICG's global development. By combining Malaysia's manufacturing strengths with Singapore's capabilities in innovation, talent and supply chain management, we are building a more resilient cross-border platform to serve our global customers and create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and partners."

— Mr. Leo Chien, Chairman of FIC Global Inc.

About FIC Global Inc. (https://www.ficg.com.tw/en/)

Established since 1979, FIC Global Inc. (TWSE: 3701) is a global technology group providing integrated design, engineering and advanced electronics manufacturing services. Through the combined strengths of its core subsidiaries FIC, Ubiqconn and 3CEMS PRIME & PRO3C offers comprehensive capabilities spanning semiconductor packaging, advanced PCBA and FPCBA, optical communications manufacturing, box-build and system integration, rugged and industrial computing, automotive electronics, and smart IoT solutions. Serving customers across the communications, avionics, automotive, industrial, medical, maritime and consumer electronics sectors, FICG provides end-to-end support from early-stage design collaboration and engineering validation to prototyping, volume production and supply chain management. With extensive optical transceivers manufacturing experience dating back to 2008, FICG has established a strong position in the global supply chain, distinguished by its advanced manufacturing processes, consistently high production yields and ability to support leading technology companies worldwide.

About AME Elite Consortium Berhad (https://ame-elite.com)

Established in 1995, AME Elite is an integrated industrial space solutions provider specialising in industrial park development and management, manufacturing facility design and construction, industrial property leasing and workers' accommodation. Its in-house capabilities include construction, mechanical and electrical engineering, steel structures and renewable energy solutions. AME Elite has developed major industrial projects across Johor and Penang, including i-Park @ Senai Airport City, i-TechValley @ SILC and Northern TechValley @ BKE. The company has received numerous regional and international accolades for industrial development and sustainability. Its flagship i-Park @ Senai Airport City was named World Gold Winner in the Industrial Category at the 2023 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards.

About JURONG TOWN Corporation (https://www.jtc.gov.sg/)

JTC is a government agency under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry. We master plan, develop and manage sustainable, green and smart industrial estates such as one-north, Seletar Aerospace Park, Jurong Innovation District, and Punggol Digital District. Our estates attract new investment and foster collaborative ecosystems that strengthen Singapore's position as an advanced manufacturing hub. We also drive innovation in the Built Environment sector by piloting new construction technologies.

About UOB (https://www.uobgroup.com/)

UOB is a leading Asian bank headquartered in Singapore, with approximately 430 branches and offices across 19 markets in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Established in 1935, UOB is rated Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

With more than nine decades of experience, UOB supports individuals and businesses through its extensive regional network, customer-focused financial solutions and deep ASEAN expertise. The Bank connects businesses with opportunities across the region while leveraging data and insights to provide personalised banking experiences. UOB is also committed to advancing sustainable growth, social inclusion and positive environmental impact, while supporting education, children, the arts and the communities it serves.

SOURCE FIC Global, Inc.