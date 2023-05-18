Fii Beauty Introduces the Silk Scrunchie Curler as a Heatless Alternative to Traditional Curling Irons

Cloud Curlers, a silk scrunchie innovation, promises to reduce heat-related hair damage and cater to rising demand for sustainable beauty solutions.

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fii Beauty, a rising Singapore-based beauty brand, announces the launch of its innovative product, Cloud Curlers. Introduced as an alternative to traditional curling irons, these silk scrunchies have already garnered significant attention for reducing heat-related hair damage and meeting the rising demand for sustainable hair care solutions.

Since their debut in 2022, Cloud Curlers have become a viral sensation on TikTok, amassing 8.6 million views in just six months. The product's popularity is reflective of a larger trend in the global scrunchies market. According to data from DataIntelo, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2030, driven by growing popularity among women of all ages and increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Silk scrunchies, such as Cloud Curlers, are projected to experience an even higher growth rate during this period.

Cloud Curlers work by looping hair around a silk band, applying gentle pressure that subtly alters the hair's natural bonds. After several hours or overnight, the hair naturally forms smooth, heat-free curls. This method reduces the risk of hair damage associated with traditional curling techniques, which often involve heat or chemicals.

Fii Beauty's Cloud Curlers are made from grade 6A OEKO-TEX certified Mulberry silk, a fabric known for its moisture-wicking properties and protein-based fibres that help to reduce hair breakage and frizz. Following the success of Cloud Curlers, Fii Beauty also introduced its Fii Hydrating Silk Pillowcase in December 2022 to complement its hair care product range.

"Cloud Curlers are a testament to Fii Beauty's commitment to providing practical and sustainable solutions for today's busy woman," said Fii Beauty founder, Fion Foo. "They're simple, effective, and they offer a heatless alternative to curling irons."

DISCOVER THE BRAND THAT'S CHANGING THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT HAIR CARE

Fii Beauty is a Singapore-based ecommerce beauty brand focused on creating innovative and sustainable beauty solutions. By combining the latest technology with high-quality materials, Fii Beauty aims to empower women with products that enhance their natural beauty without compromising their well-being or the environment.

SOURCE Fii Digital Commerce Pte Ltd