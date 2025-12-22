Fijian and Chinese Scholars Gather to Discuss Bilateral Friendship and the Outlook for APEC 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Media Group's "Telling China's Story: The 'Circle of Friends' of the Global Development Initiative" program has brought the "Gather in Shenzhen" Salon Series to Suva, Fiji, at the China Cultural Centre in Fiji, on Dec 8 and 9, bringing scholars and Gen Z together to discuss cooperation, opportunities, and APEC 2026 in Shenzhen.

“Gather in Shenzhen” Salon Series by Shenzhen Media Group

Video： "When Shenzhen Meets Fiji" by Shenzhen Media Group

The event invited prominent local scholars, including Joseph Veramu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University (FNU), and Professor Pal Ahluwalia, Former Vice-Chancellor and President at University of the South Pacific (USP). They were joined by Chinese scholars Niu Li, Chen Hong, and Ni Peng for in-depth discussions on topics such as the APEC 2026, the Global Development Initiative, the marine economy, and agricultural modernization.

Tevita Boseiwaqa, the Acting CEO of Suva City Council, also attended the event. He gave an exclusive interview to "Telling China's Story," interacted with the Shenzhen technology products and engaged in dialogue with the audience, speaking warmly about the new prospects for Fiji-China relations and cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji. Chen Hong, Professor and Director of the Australian Studies Centre at East China Normal University, stated in an interview that the relationship between the two nations has transcended standard bilateral diplomacy. He noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership has laid a solid foundation for future cooperation. Professor Chen highlighted that the blue economy, green energy, and sustainable development are becoming key pillars of bilateral cooperation. Professor Pal Ahluwalia of USP remarked that China's efforts in promoting clean energy and green development are of great significance to the global response to climate change. This is particularly crucial for Pacific Island nations like Fiji, which face the most direct impacts of rising temperatures.

Earlier this year, it was officially announced that the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, China. Regarding this, Joseph Veramu told reporters that Shenzhen has transformed itself from a small fishing village into a global economic powerhouse, making it a symbolic venue for the APEC 2026. In his view, Shenzhen serves not only as a vivid example of Chinese-style modernization but also offers a practical reference for Pacific Island nations with large youth populations regarding the green economy and digital development.

