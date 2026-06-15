fileAI Expands into Japan with Strategic Partnership with JRE VENTURES

Partnership marks fileAI's entry into Japan, bringing enterprise-grade agentic AI to one of Japan's most forward-thinking infrastructure organizations

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fileAI, the AI-native intelligence platform, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with JRE VENTURES PTE. LTD., the corporate venture capital arm supporting innovation and startup collaboration opportunities across the JR East Group. The collaboration marks fileAI's formal expansion into Japan and signals the company's commitment to building a dedicated local team in Japan - a critical milestone as the organization scales its global footprint.

fileAI x JRE Ventures

The partnership will see fileAI and JRE VENTURES explore opportunities to deploy its governed AI platform for data preparation and automation within JR East Group companies, beginning with initiatives related to the digitisation and restructuring of legacy contractual and operational documents. As part of the partnership, JRE VENTURES will also make a strategic investment in fileAI, underscoring its confidence in the company's vision and technology roadmap.

Turning Legacy Documents into a Living Intelligence Layer

At the heart of the partnership is a mission to modernise how JR East Group companies may manage vast archives of historical contracts and documentation in the future. Using fileAI's proprietary AI agents, the parties aim to transform static, paper-based and legacy digital records into searchable and structured knowledge assets helping organizations unlock value that has long been locked in siloed files and systems. The program delivers four foundational capabilities:

Digitization of historical contracts and documents — converting physical and legacy files into high-fidelity digital assets

converting physical and legacy files into high-fidelity digital assets AI-powered extraction — automatically identifying key terms, clauses, obligations, and metadata from unstructured text

automatically identifying key terms, clauses, obligations, and metadata from unstructured text Centralized intelligent repository — enabling future retrieval, search, and reuse of contractual knowledge within and potentially across organizations

enabling future retrieval, search, and reuse of contractual knowledge within and potentially across organizations Contract intelligence and analytics — unlocking future reporting, risk insights, and renewal forecasting capabilities at enterprise scale

The long-term vision is to create a living contract intelligence layer - one that could reduce manual document hunting, improve knowledge accessibility, and support more intelligent operational decision-making across organizations.

Leadership Perspectives

"Japan is a pivotal market for fileAI, and JRE is exactly the kind of partner we envisioned building with here. Their appetite for innovation, combined with the scale of their operations, makes this the perfect proving ground for what AI agents can do for enterprises. We are proud to be planting our flag in Japan alongside a truly visionary organization."

— Christian Schneider, CEO, fileAI

"At JRE VENTURES, we are continuously exploring how emerging technologies can enhance the efficiency and resilience of JR East Group operations. fileAI's approach to AI-driven file processing represents a meaningful advancement in how enterprise data can be structured and utilised. Through this partnership, we aim to validate practical use cases and contribute to the broader adoption of enterprise AI in Japan and across Asia Pacific."

— Junichi Eto, Managing Director, JRE VENTURES

Building for Japan: A Long-Term Commitment

The partnership with JRE VENTURES is the cornerstone of fileAI's broader Japan strategy. The company is actively building a local team in Tokyo, with plans to hire across sales, engineering, and customer success functions over the coming months. fileAI is committed to developing deep local expertise and nurturing relationships that are grounded in an understanding of Japan's unique enterprise landscape.

Japan represents one of the world's largest concentrations of complex, file-heavy enterprise operations, spanning rail, finance, manufacturing, and government. fileAI sees an extraordinary opportunity to partner with Japan's most innovative institutions as they navigate the AI transition, and is dedicated to being a trusted, long-term presence in the market.

About fileAI

fileAI is the enterprise intelligence company behind fileForge, the leading platform for complex business process automation. By turning complex files into structured, validated data with full decision traceability, fileForge gives AI agents the reasoning and confidence to act inside real enterprise operations.

Trusted by global enterprises including MS&AD, Toshiba, PwC, KPMG, Nippon Paint, and Keppel, fileAI has processed over 1 billion files across finance, insurance, supply chain, healthcare, and operations, delivering governed automation and contextual reuse for the world's most complex workflows.

For more information, visit www.file.ai.

About JRE VENTURES PTE. LTD.

JRE VENTURES PTE. LTD. is the corporate venture capital arm established to support startup collaboration and innovation initiatives related to the JR East Group. Based in Singapore, the company works with startups across Southeast Asia and other global markets, supporting business development opportunities in areas such as retail, advertising, logistics, real estate, AI, travel, and digital transformation.

SOURCE fileAI