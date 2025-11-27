SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFan , a Vietnam-based fintech company specializing in comprehensive cross-border remittance technology solutions, and Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the development of Vietnam's cross-border remittance ecosystem.

FinFan and Thunes Forge Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Vietnam’s Cross-Border Remittance Ecosystem

This alliance seeks to address long-standing challenges in international remittances - from high transaction costs to processing delays - by combining FinFan's digital finance ecosystem and regulatory compliance expertise in Vietnam with Thunes' Direct Global Network which enables real-time cross border payments to 130 countries in 80 currencies. Together, both parties aim to deliver faster, more transparent, and more accessible digital transactions for users.

Mr. Nguyen Tuyen, CEO of FinFan, shared: "This collaboration with Thunes marks an important milestone in realizing our mission - to enhance the speed, security, and cost efficiency of cross-border monetary transactions. Thunes' trusted global infrastructure and deep expertise in payments give us the confidence to scale our international remittance services with greater reliability and reach."

Mr. Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Thunes, said: "Vietnam is a vibrant and rapidly-evolving market. Our collaboration with FinFan brings new opportunities to increase financial connectivity between Vietnam, Asia and the rest of the world. By joining forces, we're taking another step toward our vision of connecting the next billion users to a truly inclusive global payments network."

The collaboration focuses on four key objectives:

Simplifying international remittance processes.

Reducing transaction costs and fees for businesses and consumers.

Elevating Vietnam's position within the regional digital finance landscape.

Transforming cross-border payments in Vietnam by bringing new fintech innovation to the market.

The collaboration between FinFan and Thunes lays the foundation for a reliable, connected, and inclusive financial network, enhancing trade efficiency, optimizing cash flow, and reinforcing Vietnam's standing in the global digital economy. Partners seeking to modernize cross-border remittance frameworks are invited to connect for discussions on implementation and collaboration opportunities.

For more information about Thunes, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

For more information about FinFan, visit: https://finfan.io/en

SOURCE Thunes