FINGERPRINT STUDY OF 1000 SINGAPOREANS SHOWS HIGH SELF-MANAGEMENT AND RESILIENCE TRAITS: BRILLIANAIRE

Brillianaire's dermatoglyphic personality and potential testing uncovers major personality traits of Singaporeans across all ages

Singapore firm believes such data will help Singapore chart a better future by tapping on its strongest resource: people

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillianaire, Singapore's first self-development consultancy to use dematoglyphics services extensively for children and adults, has for the first time, collated data collected from more than 1,000 Singaporeans to provide a preliminary indication of what drives its citizens.

Singapore's true wealth lies in its people and the founding father of Singapore, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, would be heartened to know that three generations of talent cultivation and training have cultivated a population with exceptional resilience and high intrapersonal intelligence, as shown through a fingerprint analysis of its citizens.

Brillianaire's sample size of 1,000 dermatoglyphics data includes both adults and children. While innate traits such as resilience and self-management are strong across all age groups, the data appears to show that Singapore's older generation are born with a higher degree of self-management skills compared to its younger generation – indicative of the fortitude of the founding generation of Singaporeans perhaps?

Upon being presented with this data, Ovidia Ong, the founder of Brillianaire thought, "This is so Singaporean". She then went on to verify the data against her partner's data of Hong Kongers, which showed an entirely different set of inborn characteristics.

"I was thrilled to discover that indeed, Singaporeans rank very high in self-management and adaptability - both traits that showcase our resilience and ability to self-regulate," adds Ovidia. The charts of both datasets are shown Appendix A.

The 200-Year Science of Dermatoglyphics: Linking Fingerprints to Brain Development

In the past, when doctors discovered babies born without brains, they also noted the absence of fingerprints as well. This led medical experts to believe that the brain was linked to the fingerprints. Later medical research determined that fingerprints and the neocortex develop simultaneously, which established a scientific relationship between fingerprints and brain function. Depending on ridges, line types and direction, an individual's personality type and brain dominance could also be determined at birth, leading to experts developing dermatoglyphics tests to help one ascertain their inborn traits.

Dermatoglyphics is the scientific study of fingerprints to determine a person's inborn traits, characteristics and potential. 200 years ago, in 1823, John E Purkinji published his thesis on fingerprint patterns classification and in 1892 Sir Francis Galton (Charles Darwin's anthropologist cousin) scientifically established that fingerprints were individualistic and permanent. In 1920 Elizabeth Wilson started analysing brains scientifically to check on the differences between people with schizophrenia, low intelligence and normal people and in 1926 Dr Harold Cummings coined the word dermatoglyphics. He is recognised as the 'Father of Dermatoglyphics' for his lifetime studies of ridge patterns found on the palms of human hands. His methodology is used commonly in the diagnosis of some types of mental retardation and schizophrenia amongst others.

Dermoglyphics was also by the former USSR in the 1970s to select its candidates for the Olympics – as it turned out, the USSR took home 50 and 125 gold medals in 1972 and 1976 respectively.

Singapore's Future Through Its Fingerprints?

Through Brillianaire's data, it shows that Singaporeans have high self-management, resilience, scientific aptitude and lower artistic inclination, all seemingly aligning with our overall direction, academic success and professional resilience as a nation.

"While preliminary analyses also show that Singaporeans excel in scientific careers and generally not in sporting or artistic careers, this is just a generalisation of what we are best at. Among us, there are sporting and artistic talents who should be cherished as truly unique and not within the norm," adds Ovidia.

Brillianaire is excited to share its initial findings, which may benefit city planners, strategists, and human resource departments. The company plans further analyses to create a detailed white paper on 'What Is the Singaporean Made Up Of?' for general use.

"For now, I am just happy to share our data so that whoever finds it interesting may reach out to us, to take the guesswork out of what they are best at, what job they would excel in, or which role is best suited for which individual. At Brillianaire, we believe that the use to dermatoglyphics will also enhance a parent's relationship with their child as they will better understand how to hone and guide them based on their inherent personality traits," concludes Ovidia.

Appendix A: Datasets of fingerprints collected from Singapore and Hong Kong.

Appendix B: Case study: From Confused Student to Dean's Lister and Testimonials

Appendix C: Details on Dermatoglyphics and Brillianaire Services

Appendix D: List of Partners: Dermatoglyphics Testing for Every Child

Appendix E: Biography of Ovidia Ong, Founder of Brillianaire

About Brillianaire Group Pte Ltd

Brillianaire is dedicated to facilitating the journey of self-discovery for individuals. Understanding the intrinsic uniqueness of each person, reports provide profound insights, allowing parents to better comprehend their children and employers to gain valuable insights into their teams.

Founded in 2019 by Ovidia Ong and Irene Ong, Brillianaire has experienced remarkable growth, forging partnerships with preschools locally and internationally, as well as enrichment and tuition centres. Their active involvement in numerous events has raised awareness of their reports, positively impacting educators, parents, and individuals. Moving forward, Brillianaire remains steadfast in its commitment to making a meaningful difference in society by empowering individuals to embrace the wonders of self-discovery.

To date, Brillianaire has provided dermatoglypics testing and consultancy to more than 3,000 children and adults.

APPENDIX A

DERMATOGLYPHICS DATASETS

APPENDIX B

CASE STUDY: FROM CONFUSED STUDENT AT 5 TO A DEAN'S LISTER AT 19

Five years old and facing confusion in the classroom, Mignon Low left her worried mother deeply concerned about her learning and future prospects. Traditional methods seemed to leave Mignon behind, and a sense of frustration hung heavy in the air. Desperate to find a solution, Mignon's mother turned to dermatoglyphics.

The analysis proved to be a turning point. With a newfound understanding of her daughter's strengths and weaknesses and unique learning style, characterised by a slower learning speed and a strong auditory preference, Mignon's mother was empowered to craft a personalised learning journey for her. This was not just about adding enrichment activities; it involved strategic adjustments. Some existing classes, while well-intentioned, were not the optimal fit. By strategically focusing on targeted methods and allowing Mignon the time she needed to absorb information, a dramatic shift began.

Fast forward 14 years later, and the transformation is undeniable. The once-struggling student has blossomed into a confident young woman. At just eight years old, she had the courage to step onto the stage as an emcee for a school event. Her dedication to piano resulted in her achieving the highest grade, Grade 8 - a testament to her perseverance and focused learning. At school, Mignon also received numerous awards for "Most Outstanding Performance" and at 19 consistently found herself on the Dean's List – a roll of honour for the best academically-performing students of each cohort.

Brillianaire's programme was not a quick fix - it was a roadmap to unlocking Mignon's full potential. By understanding her learning style and tailoring her education accordingly, it transformed a path of struggle into one paved with success and confidence.

APPENDIX C

DETAILS ON DERMATOGLYPHICS AND BRILLIANAIRE SERVICES

Brillianaire specialises in dermatoglyphic personality testing to unlock individual potential. By analysing fingerprints, the company reveals innate traits and qualities guiding personal development, career choices, and educational methods. Unlike surface-level assessments, Brillianaire's methodology uncovers inherited traits and hidden potentials, empowering individuals to live true to their essence. Brillianaire also offers tailored solutions with customised reports, aiding organisations and individuals in making informed decisions.

Shaping Future Generations

Brillianaire's services go beyond simply offering insights – they empower parents, educators, and even children themselves to unlock their full potential. By identifying a child's innate strengths and learning preferences early on, we can work together to develop tailored educational approaches. This fosters a generation that is both resilient and thrives in their respective fields.

Brillianaire's services are not only valuable for corporate Human Resource departments seeking to identify the best-fit employees but also for parents and schools looking to discover the most effective learning methods and educational approaches to unleash a child's full potential. As a trailblazer in the field, Brillianaire is paving the way for a future where personal and professional growth are grounded in a profound understanding of our inherent capabilities.

In today's fast-paced world, people of all ages grapple with challenges that can leave them feeling overwhelmed and lost. Academic pressure, social anxieties, and a rapidly changing environment can negatively impact well-being. Traditional methods often fall short, leaving individuals searching for effective tools to navigate these complexities.

A Bar Code With More Than 2000 Years Of History

Fingerprints have been established as the "bar code" that identifies each individual in the human species. Why are fingerprints so unique and irreplaceable? What is the secret behind these peculiar markings? We have known for more than 2,000 years that the patterns forming fingerprints are unique to each individual, although we have only been studying the reason why for 2 centuries. Brillianaire's report will review some of the things that your fingerprints say about you from fascinating scientific perspectives.

The Step-by-Step Process of Dermatoglyphics

The dermatoglyphics process at Brillianaire involves a thorough and structured approach to ensure accurate and actionable insights.

It begins with an initial consultation to understand the client's needs and explain the process.

Next, high-quality fingerprint samples are collected using a digital scanner.

These samples are then analysed using Brillianaire's proprietary software, which identifies unique fingerprint patterns and correlates them with specific personality traits and potential.

The data is compiled into a comprehensive report, detailing the individual's strengths, weaknesses, learning styles, and potential career paths.

Finally, a personalised consultation is conducted to review the findings and provide tailored development strategies.

This non-invasive and scientifically-backed process ensures that each client receives a detailed and reliable analysis to guide their personal and professional growth.

Types of dermatoglyphics reports and services provided by Brillianaire:

1）Inborn Potential Comprehensive Analysis (SGD 1,000)

2）Inborn Potential Analysis and Personal Development Strategy (SGD 250)

3）Inborn Personality Traits and Effective Communication Strategy (SGD 250)

4）Happiness Lab (SGD 60 per person)

The Brillianaire Happiness Lab provides a supportive environment where children can explore their strengths and develop strategies for navigating challenges. Using a blend of psychology, neuroscience, and potential identification, expert coaches craft personalised paths to well-being. This initiative focuses on fostering emotional intelligence, mastering stress management techniques, and nurturing a love for lifelong learning.

APPENDIX D

APPENDIX E

SPOKESPERSON BIOGRAPHY: OVIDIA ONG, FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR OF BRILLIANAIRE

Certified Brain Coach and MOE Trainer On Holistic Development

Ovidia Ong, 49, is the Director and Founder of Brillianaire, a leading organisation dedicated to guiding parents, educators, and individuals on a journey of holistic development through self-discovery via the science of Dermatoglyphics.

With over 10 years of experience at Brillianaire, Ovidia has passionately led her team to provide exceptional experiences that surpass client expectations and transform lives. Under her leadership, Brillianaire has served over 2000 clients, ranging from families and childcare centres to corporate teams, with numerous success stories to her credit.

Ovidia's expertise extends beyond her role as Director, as evidenced by her diverse skill set and commitment to continuous learning. She holds a Brain Coach Certificate from Brain Academy, equipping her with coaching and mentoring skills, as well as proficiency in brain analysis. Additionally, Ovidia has completed courses in Child Psychology, Life Coaching and The Science of Wellbeing from New Skills Academy and Yale University. These credentials reflect her dedication to enhancing her knowledge in psychology, mental health, life coaching, and leadership, ensuring she remains at the forefront of her field.

With a mission-driven approach and a wealth of expertise, Ovidia is committed to empowering individuals to become the best versions of themselves, driving positive change and fostering growth within her community.

