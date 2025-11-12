Finmo and Standard Chartered Partner to Integrate Global Currency Accounts and API-Driven Treasury Connectivity

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo, the modern Treasury Operating System for global businesses, has partnered with Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group, to launch Global Currency Account (GCA) capabilities that enable businesses to manage pay-ins, pay-outs, and foreign exchange with greater control and visibility across markets.

Announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, this strategic collaboration allows Finmo customers to open and manage multi-currency accounts starting in Singapore, with expansion planned across the UAE, Hong Kong SAR, and the United Kingdom. By leveraging Standard Chartered's global infrastructure, Finmo's Smart Treasury platform can help businesses simplify their global money movement while gaining greater transparency over liquidity and cash positions across entities and currencies.

With Finmo now live on Standard Chartered infrastructure, customers can automate cross-border payments, execute FX transactions, and access real-time cash visibility - all from within a single, connected environment.

"By connecting Standard Chartered's global infrastructure with Finmo's Smart Treasury platform, businesses can simplify global money movement and gain real-time visibility across entities and currencies. Together, we're giving finance teams greater transparency, control, and foresight over liquidity," said Richard Oh, Co-founder and Head of Strategy & Network Partnerships at Finmo.

By integrating Standard Chartered's banking APIs, Finmo becomes one of the few treasury platforms with direct access to multi-market currency accounts and institutional-grade infrastructure. This enables finance teams to move funds securely, manage FX risk efficiently, and gain actionable insights into liquidity, all without the complexity of multiple bank portals or fragmented workflows.

"At Standard Chartered, we are committed to enabling the next generation of digital-first financial infrastructure," said Luke Boland, Head of Fintech, ASEAN, South Asia and GCNA at Standard Chartered. "Our collaboration with Finmo reflects our shared vision of helping businesses gain faster access to multi-currency liquidity, while improving transparency and control across global operations. Together, we're unlocking a smarter, more connected treasury experience for modern enterprises."

The collaboration reinforces Finmo's position as a trusted infrastructure partner for high-growth companies in Asia and beyond. By combining Standard Chartered's global banking network with Finmo's intelligent treasury platform, businesses can now scale international operations with greater visibility, efficiency, and confidence.

About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today's cross-border businesses. Our Treasury Operating System

delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through our global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimize liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result: businesses act faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in key markets including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the UK. We are committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

