FINNS Bali Creates Buzz with "Something Big" Campaign Ahead of FINNS Party Drinks Launch

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINNS Bali, Asia's most iconic beach club, has staged one of the island's boldest teaser campaigns with the launch of Something Big, a guerrilla-style activation designed to intrigue, spark conversation, and pave the way for the arrival of FINNS Party Drinks.

FINNS PARTY DRINKS Passion Pop

Over the past month, mystery billboards appeared across Bali, tagged only with cryptic phrases and subtle hints. The campaign was amplified by social seeding through influencers and Bali lifestyle accounts, driving organic engagement and speculation. The hashtag #SomethingBigBali quickly gained traction, with locals and visitors alike sharing sightings.

The payoff came this week with the reveal of FINNS Party Drinks, a new ready-to-drink beverage line created by FINNS Bali, launching initially with three SKUs: Passion Pop, Mango Bliss and Citrus Breeze.

"Our objective with this campaign was to disrupt the market in the same way FINNS has disrupted Bali's hospitality scene," said Chris Loock, CMO FINNS. "We wanted intrigue, shareability, and a true sense of curiosity before unveiling FINNS Party Drinks."

The drinks will first be available through leading retail partners across Bali, with a recommended retail price starting from Rp27,500.

Stockists

FINNS Party Drinks are now available at:

Pepito





Circle K





Mini Mart





Papaya





Bintang Supermarket

Campaign Highlights

Guerrilla-style billboards seeded across Bali hotspots

Secret influencer tags to drive organic speculation





A dual-purpose launch: teasing a new FMCG brand while reinforcing FINNS' reputation for bold marketing

Finns Party Drinks were also featured at M Fest 2025 in Sanur, Bali, where the brand joined other leading brands to introduce the new range to Mini Mart partners. The appearance formed part of the wider launch activity for the product line, providing an opportunity for on-the-ground sampling and consumer engagement within a relevant leisure and music environment.

High-resolution campaign and product images are available here .

SOURCE FINNS BEACH CLUB