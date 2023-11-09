FINTECH DIGITAL FORUM TO INTEGRATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDUSTRY LEADERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) is pleased to be a part of discussions that will take place at the inaugural Fintech Digital Forum 2023 by Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd. Scheduled to be held on 15 November 2023 at the Eastin Hotel here, the highly anticipated Fintech Digital Forum is expecting 150 industry players from 28 renowned companies in Malaysia's fintech sphere. With the theme 'Empowering Others – Inspiring Innovation', the forum promises to be a catalyst for the future of financial technology in the country.

Sheriza Zakaria, Chief Executive Officer of Big Dataworks, during a panel discussion on 'Strategic Opportunities in the Data-Driven Digital Economy' organised by the Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) in Kuala Lumpur. | Photo by MGBF Malaysia Global Business Forum

Malaysia has witnessed significant growth in the fintech sector in recent years, thanks to active government support and initiatives to foster industry growth. The Fintech Digital Forum aligns with the government's vision to position Malaysia as a regional fintech hub, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights into the policies and regulations shaping the industry's future.

Recent research findings confirm that fintech has had a massive impact on how people live, work and play. For example, banking-related chatbot interactions will grow by 3,150 per cent between 2019 and 2023, while robo-advisors are expected to manage some USD2 trillion in assets globally.

Looking to the future, artificial intelligence (AI) will power in the region of 95 per cent of all customer interactions within a decade – boosting labour productivity in the financial sector by up to 40 per cent.

Sheriza Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Dataworks, expressed their commitment to ensuring that Malaysia plays a leading role in the fintech sector, citing the establishment of a distinctive networking environment to foster collaboration among fintech players and streamline the application programming interface (API) pipeline with the MYDATA API programme. He emphasised that while the opportunities in fintech are substantial, the entry costs can be significant, and Big Dataworks aims to play an active role in addressing this challenge.

According to FintechLabs' list of 21st Century Fintech Unicorns, as updated in June 2023, the total number of fintech unicorns is 335 globally worth an estimated USD1.55 trillion. Malaysia as an investment destination for fintech has the potential to both attract these companies to operate in the country and more importantly graduate homegrown companies into this important league of companies.

Sheriza further stated, "Big Dataworks will act as an industry enabler, ensuring that SMEs can unlock novel opportunities within the dynamic and constantly evolving fintech landscape. Together with public sector partners, we can assist the government in nurturing valuable connections within the fintech community."

In the dynamic and constantly evolving fintech landscape, innovation is the key to success. The Fintech Digital Forum is the ideal platform for industry leaders, startups, and enthusiasts to explore and unlock novel opportunities. Participants will gain insights into the latest trends, emerging technologies, and disruptive business models that are shaping the fintech industry in Malaysia through engaging panel discussions.

Speakers for the two panel sessions include Zakwan Sharif, Operations Lead, Chip In Sdn Bhd; Asyraq Rashid, Director, iCompany Malaysia; Looi Choon Beng, Head of Products, Jewel Paymentech Sdn Bhd; Dr Mohd Ismawira, Chief Executive Officer, Aerosense Sdn Bhd; Erhan Azrai, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Kotak Sakti Sdn Bhd; Danny Leong, Founder, Moonstone Advisers & Ventures; and Faiz Azman, Vice President, Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd. Discussions at the forum will be moderated by Nordin Abdullah, Co-Founder of the Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) and Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large for News Hub Asia.

Beyond the technical aspects, the forum also focuses on empowering fintech brands to become leading forces in the industry. Through informative sessions, case studies, and success stories, attendees will discover strategies to enhance their brand presence, reputation, and the importance of nurturing valuable connections within the fintech community, enabling partnerships and collaborations that can drive growth.

About Fintech Digital Forum

Organised by Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd, the inaugural Fintech Digital Forum is set to be a premier event in Malaysia's fintech calendar, dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing within the industry. With a focus on empowering others and inspiring innovation, this forum provides a platform for fintech players to thrive in the dynamic landscape of financial technology.

About Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd

Established in 2011, Big Dataworks Sdn Bhd (BDW) is an innovative tech company specialising in Digital Solutions, particularly in Business Information Services. The company aims to provide business communities with the opportunity to unlock their potential by embracing digitalisation and maximising data utilisation. In 2016, BDW was appointed by Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia as its technology and service provider, operating under the brand name "MYDATA-SSM". The platform seamlessly provides access to an extensive collection of SSM documents for essential business functions such as authority submission, due diligence, onboarding registration. Continuing to evolve in the dynamic tech landscape, BDW offers an extensive array of services, expanding its scope to a broader audience. MYDATA+ serves as a digital business solution platform, showcasing the transformative benefits for businesses. Its offerings include CoSec digital, Passwordless authentication, SaaS, Know Your Business (KYB), XBRL submission, and Open API.

About Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) empowers stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, as well as national and state governments. For more information, visit www.malaysiaglobalbusinessforum.com.

