MANILA, Philippines, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fintech Philippines Association (FPH) will host the second edition of its Open Finance Revolution conference on July 3, 2024, at Shangri-La, The Fort in Manila. Expanding from a half-day event in 2023, the 2024 conference will be a full-day program focusing on current trends and developments in open finance. Delegates can expect contract tracks on open banking, embedded lending, fraud management, and cross-border money movement.

Fintech Philippines Association Announces Open Finance Revolution 2024 Conference

The inaugural Open Finance Revolution conference in 2023 drew over 200 attendees and featured keynotes from SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lee, DICT Undersecretary David Almirol Jr., and Brankas CEO and Co-founder Todd Schweitzer. Discussions centered on payment technology, financial regulations, fintech investments, and the intersection of open finance with various sectors such as ride-hailing, public transportation, and gaming.

This July, the only open finance conference in Asia welcomes new speakers NPC Deputy Privacy Commissioner Leandro Angelo Y. Aguirre, Chairman of the Board of Wise Pilipinas Inc. Isabel Ridad, and CIMB Bank Philippines Chief Growth Officer Suraj Ramchandani.

FPH anticipates over 300 attendees from financial institutions, fintech and Web3 startups, and businesses exploring embedded finance opportunities.

Registration for the Open Finance Revolution 2024 conference is open at www.openfinancerevolution.com . Free admission is available for FPH members.

About Fintech Philippines Association (FPH)

Established in 2017, the Fintech Philippines Association is the country's most inclusive fintech trade association. This independent, non–profit, industry association represents the interests and growth of the Fintech community in the Philippines, and is the founding member of the Asia Pacific Fintech Network.

