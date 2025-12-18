FinVolution Hosts Closed-Door Forum with Leading Academics to Explore New AI Paradigms

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group, a leading credit technology company, recently hosted a closed-door technology forum themed "New AI Paradigms: The Core Logic Driving Future Development," bringing together more than 20 leading scholars from the artificial intelligence field for in-depth dialogue. The discussion focused on how AI technologies are evolving from standalone tools into systemic capabilities and fundamentally reshaping fintech business models.

Scholars from top universities including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Beijing Jiaotong University, and Beijing Normal University shared insights on the application of large models across different industries and research domains. Discussions centered on industry–academia collaboration and interdisciplinary innovation, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI detection, data mining, and knowledge graphs.

Professor Jie Tang of Tsinghua University offered a forward-looking perspective grounded in both frontier research and the historical evolution of technology, outlining potential development paths and key trends that may define the future of artificial intelligence from a macro-level viewpoint.

At the forum, Yuxiang Wang, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of FinVolution, shared the company's latest AI practices. He noted that the essence of the new AI paradigm lies in technology's deep integration with core business logic, which requires a systematic reconstruction of underlying architectures rather than the simple addition of model capabilities.

Based on this understanding, Wang introduced FinVolution's AI development framework. Built on top of its hardware infrastructure, the company has established a centralized model layer, resource layer, and application layer. By integrating commercial large models with proprietary models, FinVolution has developed a business-oriented agent platform that enables AI to directly participate in key functions such as risk management, customer service, and operations. FinVolution's multilingual intelligent assistant, Blu, is now deployed across nine countries, handling more than five million interactions per day, demonstrating how AI can systematically empower business at scale.

"In an era where large AI models are transforming every industry, fintech companies should not view AI merely as an efficiency tool," Wang said. "Instead, AI applications need to evolve from discriminative to generative, and from isolated decision-making to end-to-end perception and decision systems."

During the forum, FinVolution also announced the official launch of the research and compilation of its upcoming white paper, "Intelligent Leadership Goes Global: The Evolution of AI in Fintech." Centered on FinVolution's international expansion experience, the white paper will systematically summarize practical approaches to embedding AI into core business operations across diverse markets and regulatory environments. It will place particular emphasis on the application of multimodal large models in cross-border customer acquisition, risk identification, and operational decision-making.

Lei Chen, Vice President of FinVolution, said the white paper represents a consolidation of the company's global, real-world experience as well as a set of practical and replicable technical methodologies. "By grounding our analysis in real international business scenarios, we aim to clarify how AI can be applied, how far it can go, and where its boundaries lie, providing the industry with a reference that balances innovation and compliance," he said.

SOURCE FinVolution Group