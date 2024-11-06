Firmable announces new integration with Salesforce, enhancing the power of Australian B2B data.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmable, Australia's leading B2B database platform, has launched a new customer relationship management (CRM) integration with Salesforce. expanding its CRM ecosystem to streamline workflows and boost productivity for more than 20,000 Salesforce users across Australia.

With Firmable's rich Australian dataset now embedded within Salesforce, users can enhance lead generation, customer engagement, and sales strategies with ease. "Our partnership with Salesforce is a major leap forward for Australian businesses striving to maximise the power of their data in sales," said Leigh Jasper, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Firmable.

Firmable's integrations extend across popular CRMs, including Salesforce and HubSpot, bringing its comprehensive Australian data directly into everyday business tools. "By seamlessly embedding Firmable's dataset into widely used platforms, we're equipping businesses to make better and faster decisions to drive true efficiency in their sales and marketing processes," said Tara Salmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Firmable. "Our mission is to empower our users with the tools they need to build stronger, more meaningful connections with customers."

Key benefits of the Firmable-Salesforce integration:

Seamless data access: Instantly access Firmable's extensive database of over 1.2 million Australian companies and 10 million contacts, ensuring the most current information without manual imports.





Enhanced sales efficiency: Gain deep insights into decision-makers for improved customer segmentation, more effective marketing campaigns, and stronger connections.





: Gain deep insights into decision-makers for improved customer segmentation, more effective marketing campaigns, and stronger connections. Informed decision-making: Craft targeted sales strategies with actionable insights from Firmable's robust dataset, driving better business outcomes.

"Integrating with Salesforce underscores Firmable's commitment to being a critical tool for Australian businesses," added Karthik Venkatasubramanian, Co-Founder and CPTO of Firmable. "This integration will transform how teams interact with data, accelerating growth and operational efficiency."

Firmable is available for trial or purchase at firmable.com.

About Firmable

Firmable is Australia's definitive B2B database platform, helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. The platform provides access to the largest database of companies in one place with a rich set of attributes, allowing sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth, better engage with their customers, and save time by leveraging reliable market intelligence.

