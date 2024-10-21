First AI Certification for Design & Media Practitioners Launched

All students at NYP's Design & Media School will become Certified AI Practitioners for Design & Media; gaining deep skills to harness AI and machine learning fundamentals in a rapidly evolving landscape

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold initiative that merges technology with creativity, Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and AI Singapore (AISG) have joined forces to introduce the Certified AI Practitioners for Design & Media (CAIPDM) certification for its design and media students.

Unveiled at Singapore Design Week 2024, this is the first of its kind in Singapore and will impart learners with fundamental skills to integrate AI into their creative workflows through a series of modules and electives co-developed with AISG.

NYP's School of Design & Media will make available this certification to all its students from Academic Year 2025 (commencing April 2025). First year students will have the CAIPDM modules seamlessly interwoven into their curriculum – through the Polytechnic's unique Professional Competency Model (PCM) , which emphasises collaboration between educational institutions and industry leaders to ensure relevant skill development – while students in their second and third year can do bridging programmes to achieve the certification.

Said the Director of NYP's School of Design & Media, Mr Albert Lim: "We are cogent that AI, especially Generative AI, is at the root of much upheaval within the industry, especially with its issues on ethics and lack of governance. AI should never replace the designer but instead empower them to be more creative and productive, allowing them to powerfully harness and wield the tools to achieve the creative vision. Such designers can also best advise their community and workplaces about governance frameworks."

"In a few years, we will have students who grew up with Generative AI and who have been learning with personal devices. It is important that we harness the technology – which can propel us forward, but in a responsible way", added Mr Albert Lim.

The CAIPDM certification will offer specialised training for graduates to be industry-ready through mastery of AI competencies such as AI-driven narrative design, visual communication, imagination and exploration, as well as aesthetic and design sensibilities with Generative AI.

The curriculum will also tackle ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI, addressing issues such as copyright, algorithmic bias, and deepfake detection. Students will learn how to leverage AI technologies in their ideation and design workflows in an ethical manner, enhancing their specific domain expertise and ensuring they are prepared for real-world applications.

Through hands-on industry projects, students will build portfolios that demonstrate their ability to solve problems using AI-enhanced methods while staying informed about global AI trends. The CAIPDM certification will offer a unique blend of cutting-edge skills that will prepare practitioners to harness AI, but also the awareness to use these technologies responsibly.

"The partnership between AI Singapore and Nanyang Polytechnic marks a significant milestone in realising Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0. By establishing assessment rubrics and frameworks, we aim to professionalise AI practitioners in design and media, creating new career pathways and prospects. This initiative underscores our commitment to national AI talent development and building a robust pipeline of skilled professionals to meet the demands of our digital economy," said Koo Sengmeng, Head of LearnAI, AI Singapore.

Mr Albert Lim added: "AI is not just a tool; it is an enabler for creative innovation. Our goal is to empower our students by integrating AI into their creative workflows, giving them more control over the design process, rather than replacing their skills. This collaboration with AISG ensures that our students are armed with the right tools to excel in this evolving industry, while retaining the essence of human creativity and ingenuity."

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 37 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of Continuing Education and Training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture-supported modules and courses. NYP's Asian Culinary Institute Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore's F&B and retail sectors, respectively. A third NYP CET institute - the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning - also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here .

