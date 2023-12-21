First AI streamers livestream in Vietnam, sets sales record with thousands of orders

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "Ho Chi Minh City Shoppertainment Festival 2023 - Ben Thanh Heritage Market" event, organized by the HCMC Research and Development Institute in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communication of HCMC and the People's Committee of District 1 from December 11 to 16, 2023, Aeyes Global Company led the way in introducing a livestream sales model featuring virtual streamers on the TikTok Shop platform. This cutting-edge sales technology achieved a remarkable milestone, with over 900 orders, approximately 600 buyers, and sales figures totaling hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong in just 18 hours of livestream.

Livestream featuring virtual human garnered millions of views

Aeyes Global seamlessly integrated "virtual streamers" into livestreams on the TikTok Shop platform, showcasing products from Vietnamese small businesses. This initiative aimed to boost sales, increase revenue, and enhance brand awareness for these enterprises. After 18 hours of continuous livestreaming, virtual streamers generated around 900 orders, attracting 600 buyers and generating sales over 150 million Vietnamese dong.

Livestream sessions featuring virtual individuals garnered millions of views, with users expressing excitement at the AI streamers' interactive capabilities. Notably, during a live session featuring RangFarm products, a virtual streamer closed nearly 300 orders. Products like Guta coffee and MCFood also saw significant order quantities during livestream sessions using this advanced sales technology.

At the event, Aeyes Global's booth drew numerous visitors eager to learn about new technology. Attendees could directly scan purchase codes for products featured in live sessions by virtual streamers.

The adoption of AI streamers in livestream broadcasts is a significant trend, offering advantages such as optimized operating costs, automated creativity, and 24/7 multi-platform livestreaming. Aeyes, a pioneer in AI streaming technology, provides the "Virtual Streamer," the first of its kind in Vietnam. This technology simplifies automated sales on e-commerce platforms, ensuring continuous operation, intelligent learning, and personalized customer interaction.

Aeyes' AI Livestreaming solution features lifelike digital human images, intelligent language capabilities with text-to-speech voice technology, and authentic voices incorporating local accents and emotions. This technology restores the authentic appearance, language, and voice of each category, creating a perfect "virtual streamer" for sellers.

For more information about Aeyes' AI Livestream technology, visit https://aeyes.vn/.

Media Contact:

Phuong Nguyen

Mobile: +84933979246

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aeyes Global