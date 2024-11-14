First ASEAN Legal Business Environment Report Unveiled at the 6th China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On November 12, the 6th China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum kicked off in Southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

The opening ceremony of the 6th China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum. (Photo/Zheng Ran)

The event brought together around 200 guests from governments, legal organizations, and businesses from China and ASEAN countries to discuss regional legal cooperation.

"In recent years, China and ASEAN have deepened cooperation in legal research, especially in combating transnational crimes. Thanks to our cooperation, we solve a large number of criminal cases every year," said Somvanh Saiylongpha, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Public Security of Laos.

Saiylongpha added that strengthening cooperation between Laos and China, particularly in political security, economy, and culture, has laid a solid foundation for joint efforts in the future.

I Gusti Agung Sumanatha, Chairman of Civil Chamber and Justice of Supreme Court of Indonesia, emphasized, "The relationship between China and ASEAN is one of the most important strategic partnerships in the world today, and legal cooperation is key." He recognized the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) as a major achievement in regional integration, which has greatly facilitated economic cooperation.

Lin Wei, President of Southwest University of Political Science and Law (SWUPL), introduced the university's efforts to develop the China-ASEAN Legal Research Center into a leading institution for regional legal cooperation. He emphasized that the center would play a key role in advancing the rule of law in Southeast Asia.

For the first time, the forum launched the Annual Report on the Legal Environment for Doing Business in the ASEAN Countries (2024), which analyzes the legal landscape in ASEAN nations, marking a significant step in promoting the rule of law for regional economic growth.

Additionally, the forum released Typical Cases of the China-ASEAN Area, featuring ten cases showcasing the application of the rule of law in the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. These cases provide valuable legal guidance for businesses in the region.

The forum also marked the inauguration of the ASEAN (South Asia) Alumni Working Committee of SWUPL, aiming to strengthen ties with ASEAN alumni and promote international legal education.

