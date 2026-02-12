First clinical success! Yuanhua Tech, with its orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm, breaks into the high-end medical equipment market

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11, the orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm, which was 100% homemade by Yuanhua Robotics, Perception and AI Technologies Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Yuanhua Tech"), saw its first clinical success at West China Hospital of Sichuan University.

This milestone achievement signifies that the domestically produced high-end surgical robot has successfully passed the clinical verification of a top medical institution in the field of self-developed key execution components. It has injected new momentum into Yuanhua Tech's leadership in the field of high-end specialized medical equipment made in China, and has once again confirmed the broad prospects of domestic substitution.

Full-chain self-developed key technologies forging a path of independent control

Founded in Shenzhen in 2018, Yuanhua Tech focuses on the research and development and intelligent manufacturing of high-end specialized intelligent medical equipment. It is the only company in China that has achieved independent development of all key components for orthopaedic surgical robots. Since its inception, the company has aimed at domestic substitution, adhered to the path of independent technology, and successfully broken the international monopoly on key components of high-end surgical robots, solving the "bottleneck" problem of the domestic industry's long-term reliance on imports.

Upon two years of technological breakthroughs, Yuanhua Orthopaedic Robotics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., one of Yuanhua Tech's wholly-owned subsidiaries, has developed the nation's first orthopaedic surgical robot with 100% originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm designed for orthopaedic surgery applications. This "Made in China" tool has achieved breakthroughs in key technologies such as high-precision zero-gravity compensation, compliant control, and tactile feedback, marking a historic leap forward in achieving full-chain independent control over the key execution components of domestically produced high-end surgical robots.

Based on the concept of medical-engineering integration, the orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm achieves a human-machine collaborative surgical experience where surgeons control the robotic arm as if they were using their own arm. With its stable performance of zero lag, zero latency, zero deviation, and zero error, the surgical robot significantly improves surgical efficiency and accuracy; while its underlying architecture, which is deeply based on the Chinese anatomical database, ensures clinical adaptability and medical data security from the source.

Li Aili, Chairman of Yuanhua Tech, stated that the orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm precisely meets the medical needs of less-developed and remote areas. Its stable, precise, and easy-to-operate characteristics not only effectively lower the barrier to entry for high-end equipment and alleviate operational difficulties for doctors in less-developed areas, but also compensate for the shortage of expert resources in regions such as Tibet. This product provides a practical and feasible domestic technological solution for promoting the balanced distribution of medical resources and further expands the application space of domestically produced high-end surgical robots in the lower-tier markets.

A multi-departmental ecosystem with through-life solutions is being built, and challenging clinical applications demonstrate the core value of this ecosystem

Driven by core products such as the orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm and the KUNWU® 5-in-1 Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems, Yuanhua Tech has built a product portfolio of advanced specialized surgical robots covering multiple departments such as orthopaedics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, and hemodialysis centers, with the orthopaedic surgical robots as the leading products. Also, it is able to provide a full range of products across preoperative planning, intraoperative navigation, consumable matching and postoperative rehabilitation, offering integrated solutions of high-end specialized medical equipment.

By 2025, Yuanhua Tech had had 12 products certified by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), covering four major product segments, demonstrating its continued R&D and transformation capabilities.

So far, the clinical value of Yuanhua Tech's products has been proven in multiple scenarios. Its KUNWU® Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems assisted a Hong Kong medical institution in completing the world's first complex robot-assisted hip replacement surgery; and the first clinical application of the orthopaedic surgical robot with originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm at West China Hospital of Sichuan University brings the clinical validation of the company's core products to a new level and helps accumulate key real-world data for the large-scale application of the products.

On the commercial front, Yuanhua Tech is accelerating the internationalization of its products. It has received product licenses in countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and gained access to key markets such as Southeast Asia and South America, becoming one of the few Chinese companies to export homemade high-end surgical robots.

Policy support and market potential empower Yuanhua Tech to usher in a new chapter of breakthroughs in high-end markets

The aging population, coupled with policies such as the precision upgrading of healthcare in less-developed areas and the balanced distribution of medical resources, is driving the continued expansion of the high-end specialized surgical robot market. Meanwhile, the domestic high-end specialized medical equipment market has long been dominated by international giants, leaving huge room for domestic substitution. Yuanhua Tech, as a benchmark company that independently develops all key components of orthopaedic surgical robots, is expected to fully benefit from both industry demand growth and accelerated domestic substitution.

With its outstanding technological innovation capabilities, Yuanhua Tech has received national authoritative recognition for two consecutive years. In 2024 and 2025, it was selected as a company for the "AI Medical Device Innovation Mission Assignment" initiative with its KUNWU® Robotic Orthopaedic Surgical Systems and Intelligent Bone Tumor Surgical Navigation and Positioning System, respectively. Such ability for continuous technological breakthroughs has earned state-level recognition. In addition, Yuanhua Tech is also the first company to collaborate with the national clinical center and obtain the innovative channel certificate for joint surgery robots. As such, its systematic layout and continuous innovation capabilities have won wide recognition across the industry.

As the only company in China to have independently developed all key components of orthopaedic surgical robots, Yuanhua Tech is taking the clinical success of its originally developed HX Orthopaedic-Specific Robotic Arm as a new starting point. Leveraging its unparalleled full-chain technological barriers, multi-departmental and through-life product ecosystem, and steadily advancing international business footprint, and empowered by both policy support and market potential, Yuanhua Tech continues to increase its R&D investment, improve its product portfolio, and accelerate its globalization process. With its robust homegrown technology, the company is making breakthroughs in the high-end medical equipment sector, transforming from a benchmark manufacturer in China to an international one.

SOURCE Yuanhua Tech