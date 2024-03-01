First Indonesian Pop Music Superstar Makes Grand Debut: Agnez Mo Wax Figure Limited-Time Display-Leading Fans into a Diverse World

HONG KONG, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong officially welcomes the first Indonesian pop music superstar, Agnez Mo, to its star-studded lineup today. Captivating fans with a striking and unique appearance that reflects her vibrant personality, leading them into her diverse world.

Agnez Mo rose to fame in Indonesia with the release of her album in 2003 and successfully made a name for herself in the international market, earning the love and support of fans worldwide. To get closer to her fans, Agnez Mo's wax figure is now on limited-time display at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. The wax figure is dressed in clothing designed by the famous American designer Prabal Gurung. Agnez Mo expresses her admiration for the designer's design mindset, aiming to promote her belief "Love and Forgiveness" and convey Indonesia's national motto of "unity in diversity" with the figure's costume.

Agnez Mo also greatly admires Madame Tussauds sculpting team, as their dedication and passion was fully demonstrated throughout the four-hour sitting process. She hopes that the wax figure can provide fans with a one-of-a-kind experience. That's why she appeared on-site with her hair styled in a waist-length ponytail, hoping that the wax figure can perfectly capture this look. She jokingly said, "When I walked into the venue, I felt like the entire team was stunned by my hairstyle."

Wade Chang, General Manager of Hong Kong Cluster, Merlin Entertainments said, " Agnez Mo is not only a successful singer but also an outstanding dancer and actress. We are thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Agnez Mo to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and we hope that her wax figure will deliver positive energy and message to fans from around the world."

Agnez Mo's wax figure will be displayed until 1 September 2024. Fans are encouraged to seize this opportunity to witness Agnez Mo's captivating performance.

