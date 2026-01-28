First Patient Dosed in Pivotal Phase 3 Study of TLX591-Px (Illuccix®) for Prostate Cancer Imaging in Japanese Patients

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 3 registration study of TLX591-Px (Illuccix®, Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11) for prostate cancer imaging in Japanese patients. The patient was dosed at Shonan Kamakura General Hospital (SKGH) in Kamakura, Japan.

Illuccix Japan[1] is a Phase 3 prospective, open-label, multicenter study designed to evaluate the detection efficacy and safety profile of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT[2] in Japanese patients with biochemically recurrent (BCR) prostate cancer following prior radical prostatectomy. The study will enroll up to 105 Japanese men at 11 sites and data are intended to support a future marketing authorization application for TLX591-Px in Japan.

The primary objective of the study is to compare the sensitivity of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT to conventional imaging (CT and bone scintigraphy) for the detection of metastatic lesions. Secondary objectives include evaluating diagnostic performance for local and distant lesions, safety and tolerability, and the impact of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT on clinical management decisions.

Commencement of the trial augments Telix's early access and clinical activities in the world's second-largest market for nuclear medicine. This includes compassionate use for TLX591-Px in Japan[3], and the Phase 3 ProstACT Global study of TLX591-Tx (lutetium (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan)[4] in advanced prostate cancer, which is now open for enrollment[5].

Dr. David N. Cade, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer, commented, "PSMA-PET[6] imaging has fundamentally changed how we detect and manage prostate cancer, providing greater accuracy and confidence in treatment planning compared with conventional imaging. Yet, access remains limited in much of Japan, where 68Ga-PSMA-11 is not fully validated in the local clinical setting or across all stages of the disease. This milestone, together with Telix's existing compassionate use supply to address unmet patient need, brings us significantly closer to improving access to gallium-based PSMA-PET and improving outcomes for men living with prostate cancer in Japan."

About Prostate Cancer in Japan

The Asia Pacific region comprises approximately one-third of the world's male population and includes many nations whose populations are ageing or increasingly adopting a more affluent, 'Western-style' lifestyle, the two main demographic trends driving increasing cancer incidence rates. Consequently, the incidence of prostate cancer is increasing in many parts of the region.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Japanese men with more than 104,000 new diagnoses each year, and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death with over 14,000 deaths annually[7].

[1] Japan Registry of Clinical Trials identifier: JRCT2031250473. [2] Positron emission tomography/computed tomography. [3] Since January 2024, Telix has supported compassionate use of TLX591-Px in Japan through site-requested supply, consistent with local regulation. [4] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06520345. [5] Japanese regulator Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has granted approval for a Japan-specific Part 1 in nine patients, prior to commencing Part 2. [6] Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography. [7] Global Cancer Statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN survey. Published August 2024.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

TLX591-Px (Illuccix®), Telix's first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved in multiple markets globally, excluding in Japan where use is investigational only.

Visit www.telixpharma.com or jp.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.





You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress, completion and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix's product candidates, including the planned NDA resubmission for TLX101-Px and the planned BLA resubmission for TLX250-Px, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix's sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix's ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix's business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks and Trade Names. All trademarks and trade names referenced in this press release are the property of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) or, where applicable, the property of their respective owners. For convenience, trademarks and trade names may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. Such omissions are not intended to indicate any waiver of rights by Telix or the respective owners. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country. Telix does not intend the use or display of any third-party trademarks or trade names to imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from those third parties.

©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited