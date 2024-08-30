First Sightings of the Newest A0-Class SUV JAECOO 5 Revealed at JAECOO's Recent Road Test

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive brand OMODA & JAECOO has made early public sightings for its latest luxury off-road SUV car model JAECOO 5 (J5) during a road test held recently in China.

Set to make its global debut at the International User Summit in October this year, the latest sightings of J5 revealed an elegant exterior contour, inheriting JAECOO's consistent toughness and sense of power – a perfect interpretation of the brand's hard-core, square off-road style. The latest model, moreover, adopts a modern, simple and compact design that boasts visual tension and dynamic charm.

While there is no available information about J5's power system, the road test revealed the off-road capabilities of the new model. An analysis based on the latest sightings speculates that J5 will inherit the profound technical background of the JAECOO brand, and is expected to adopt a more efficient engine, a more intelligent energy management system and a more optimized power distribution strategy.

For more details on this, follow their official social media accounts: Facebook (OMODA Philippines and JAECOO Philippines); Instagram (@omoda.philippines and jaecoo.philippines); and TikTok (@omodaph).

