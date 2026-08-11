Firstsource and Cresta Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Customer Experience Transformation

MUMBAI, India and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a global intelligence partner and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cresta, the leading customer experience AI platform, to deliver an integrated AI technology solution for enterprise customer experience transformation. The partnership combines Cresta's unified AI platform with Firstsource's domain-driven systems integration, outcome measurement frameworks, and operational AI expertise, enabling enterprises to deploy, scale, and continuously optimize AI at production speed and accountability.

Ashish Chawla, Head, CX and Consulting, Firstsource (left), with Alex Cramer, Chief Revenue Officer of Cresta (right)

This partnership has two key components. Cresta's customer experience AI platform delivers cutting-edge AI agents, agentic AI augmentation for human agents, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to improve the customer experience with every conversation. Firstsource brings domain-driven systems integration, outcome measurement technology, and production-scale operations, creating an integrated AI capability that enterprises can deploy, measure, and continuously optimize. Together, they close the gap between technology capability and business outcomes, enabling rapid deployment with built-in accountability.

To operationalize this partnership, Firstsource has established a dedicated AI Center of Excellence that serves as the integration engine for Cresta + Firstsource deployments.

"Intelligence That Operates isn't a tagline, it's a technology thesis. AI models only succeed inside the right environment - sensors that see how work actually happens, organizational context that understands the why behind every action, and a domain harness that encodes what good looks like. Those are the layers of Kairos, our operating system for AI-native operations, and they are what we bring to this partnership, along with the integration capability to wire them into the systems enterprises already run. That's a technology partnership, not a service layer. Cresta has built exceptional AI technology for real-time customer engagement. Together we're co-engineering a production-ready AI solution enterprises can deploy with confidence. That's what we're bringing to Cresta, and that's what clients are increasingly demanding: partners who own the outcome, not just implement the technology," said Ashish Chawla, Head, CX and Consulting, Firstsource.

"Firstsource is one of the world's leading providers of customer experience transformation expertise," said Alex Cramer, Chief Revenue Officer of Cresta. "As enterprises implement agentic customer experience technology, this partnership will deliver both the AI platform and the implementation strategy that companies need to enhance every customer interaction. We're excited to partner with Firstsource to deliver CX AI transformation to companies around the globe."

Firstsource and Cresta will enable enterprises in the US, UK, Australia, and the Middle East to elevate their customer experience through a partnership that delivers cutting-edge technology and deep operational expertise in a single solution.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), is a global intelligence partner to enterprises across healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media, technology, retail, and utilities. Its inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively to reimagine business process management. With operations across the US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, Firstsource combines over twenty-five years of domain expertise with an agent-first delivery model to design, build, and operate intelligent enterprise operations. Through its Intelligence That Operates promise—powered by Kairos, the operating system that makes it real—the company unifies consulting, implementation, and operations into a single full-stack engagement and underwrites outcomes, not effort, turning deep domain intelligence into a compounding operational advantage for the world's most regulated industries. (www.firstsource.com)

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. (https://cresta.com/)

SOURCE Firstsource