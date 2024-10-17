FIT Hon Teng Showcases AI Data Center Connectivity and Immersion-Cooled Signal Integrity Solutions at OCP Global Summit 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT Hon Teng (6088-HK), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317-TW), will unveil its latest advancements in AI data center connectivity and immersion-cooling technologies at the upcoming 2024 OCP Global Summit. Hosted by the Open Compute Project (OCP), this prestigious event brings together global leaders in hardware infrastructure design, addressing the evolving demands of modern data centers.

At the summit, FIT will introduce solutions that tackle critical challenges in AI-driven data centers, including signal degradation, heat dissipation, and large-scale manufacturing scalability. FIT's AI rack connectivity innovations are designed to enhance signal integrity and optimize data transmission, all while incorporating advanced cooling technologies for high-density AI workloads.

Key product highlights include:

224G+ sockets for XPU/GPU connectivity

Co-packaged copper and optical architectures

Power cables for ORV3

Active Optical Cables (AOC)

OSFP1600 and QSFP-DD port configurations

These solutions underscore FIT's commitment to driving innovation in the AI data center space, building on Foxconn's extensive industrial internet expertise to offer cutting-edge AI connectivity solutions to global data center customers.

In addition to its AI connectivity offerings, FIT will present its immersion-cooled IT platform solutions at the summit. Terry Little, Development Engineering Manager at FIT, will lead a session titled "Optimizing Signal Integrity in Immersion-Cooled IT Platforms." The session will delve into the effects of dielectric fluids on high-speed signal lines, the challenges of high-speed testing in such environments, and innovative connector fixture strategies. These solutions are critical for ensuring reliable performance in harsh, high-density computing environments, such as AI data centers.

By addressing key issues such as performance, efficiency, and scalability, FIT continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth of AI infrastructure across industries, further solidifying its leadership in AI data center solutions.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer in Greater China. While connectors remain its core business, the company has strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, electric vehicles, and acoustic electronic components, while also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.fit-foxconn.com

