FitsAir and Amadeus sign global distribution agreement to expand international reach

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FitsAir, Sri Lanka's privately owned international airline, and Amadeus, a leading travel technology company, today announced the signing of a global distribution agreement. The agreement will make FitsAir's full range of content available to travel sellers worldwide through the Amadeus Travel Platform, supporting the airline's continued international growth.

Under the agreement, Amadeus-connected travel agencies will be able to search, book, and service FitsAir flights more easily, helping the airline increase its visibility across key global markets while providing travelers with greater choice and convenience.

The partnership enables FitsAir to use Amadeus' global distribution capabilities to reach a broad network of travel sellers, supporting its strategy to strengthen indirect distribution and grow demand across its expanding route network.

"This agreement with Amadeus is an important step in our international distribution strategy," said Executive Director of FitsAir, Mr. Ammar Kassim. "By making our content available through the Amadeus Travel Platform, we can connect more effectively with travel sellers worldwide and offer customers greater access to our services."

"We are pleased to welcome FitsAir to the Amadeus Travel Platform," said Javier Laforgue, EVP, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus. "This agreement supports FitsAir's growth ambitions by expanding its global reach, while enabling travel sellers to easily access and book the airline's content through a trusted and efficient distribution environment."

The agreement reinforces Amadeus' commitment to supporting airlines of all sizes with flexible, value driven distribution solutions that help connect airlines, travel sellers, and travelers across the global travel ecosystem.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com

SOURCE Amadeus