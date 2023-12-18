SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FITTING MONSTER, a company that develops and provides virtual try-on solutions for eyewear, has announced its full-fledged entry into the Japanese market.

They offer a virtual try-on service where customers can try on and purchase eyeglass frames, sunglasses, and colored contact lenses in advance. The company claims that this service helps increase purchase conversion rates, reduce exchange/return rates, contributing to revenue growth, and is also effective in promoting new products.

FITTING MONSTER Eyewear Virtual Try-on service begins in Japanese market

Utilizing a live system that instantly operates when the user's face is in front of the camera, it rapidly provides virtual fittings and can be integrated with various devices, applicable to both online and offline stores.

Already operational in 292 offline stores of DAVICH OPTICAL, a major eyewear chain in Korea, the FITTING MONSTER contact lens virtual try-on service has also commenced at online eyewear shopping malls like omysunglass.com. Additionally, EO Executive Optical, the leading eyewear chain in the Philippines, is also utilizing FITTING MONSTER's virtual try-on service for glasses and contact lenses.

In the high-demand market for colored contact lenses in Japan, FITTING MONSTER has initiated the supply of contact lens virtual try-on services in tablet or app formats. Following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, where trying on contact lenses in stores became difficult due to concerns about virus transmission, FITTING MONSTER plans to offer customers an easy way to find and purchase colored lenses that suit them through virtual try-on services.

This service aims to offer tailored solutions based on the needs of businesses.

