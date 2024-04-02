Fixed Wireless Access Market to Continue Its Strong Growth, Reaching Almost 265 Million Subscriptions by 2029

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest findings from ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, worldwide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscriptions are on a strong growth trajectory of a 14% CAGR 2023-29 and set to reach almost 265 million by 2029. This growth reflects the expanding role of FWA technology in enhancing connectivity worldwide in both densely populated and remote areas.

"As the demand for a more connected world continues to grow, the performance and efficiency of FWA technology remains a key driver in bridging the connectivity divide, providing high-speed, reliable internet access in both the enterprise and consumer markets," says Larbi Belkhit, 5G, 6G & Open RAN Research Analyst.

5G FWA is expected to account for 45% of the total subscription base by 2029, reaching 118 million at a CAGR of 35%. This marks a significant shift toward more advanced and efficient network technologies. Operators such as Reliance Jio, have committed to reaching 100 million 5G FWA connected premises in India, which is a key driver in growing the 5G subscription base.

"Furthermore, technology advancements in the 5G FWA space are also playing a key role, with ZTE announcing the world's first AI 5G FWA CPE in the market during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2024, improving the bandwidth utilization and reducing network congestion of 5G CPEs, further driving the adoption of this technology," Belkhit concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Fixed Wireless Access market data report. This report is part of the company's 5G, 6G and Open RAN research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data reports are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight into where opportunities lie.

