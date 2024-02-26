F&L Asia Ltd Celebrates Innovation and Excellence: Announcing the Winners of the Prestigious 2024 F&L Asia Awards

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&L Asia Ltd, a premier publishing and events company covering the fuels and lubricants industry, is proud to unveil the winners of the 2024 F&L Asia Awards. Since their inception in 2017, these awards have set the benchmark for excellence, innovation, and leadership in the Asian fuels and lubricants sector. This year's awards continue to honor those who are not only shaping the future of our industry but also inspiring a wave of creativity and higher standards across the board.

2024 F&L Asia Person of the Year: Mansi Madan Tripathy, Vice President of Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific and Country Chair for the Shell Group of Companies in India, is this year's recipient. With over two decades of experience, Mansi has been instrumental in driving innovation and sustainability. Her leadership has led to significant growth and environmental achievements within Shell's lubricants business, making her a beacon of excellence in our industry.

2024 F&L Asia Lifetime Achievement Award: Pai Kok Tan is recognized for his more than three decades of exceptional contribution to the lubricants sector. His strategic vision and operational excellence have not only propelled his career but also significantly contributed to the industry's growth and sustainability efforts.

2024 F&L Asia Future Leaders Award: Dr. Kristina Jovic, RDI Sustainability Manager at Evonik (SEA) PTE. LTD, is honored for her dedication to sustainability and her visionary leadership. Leading a global initiative towards carbon neutrality by 2050, Kristina exemplifies the qualities of a future leader, inspiring change and fostering collaboration for a sustainable future.

2024 F&L Asia Product Development of the Year Award: Chevron Oronite's OLOA® 59361 claims this year's title for its groundbreaking heavy-duty lubricant additive. Designed for a wide range of engines, OLOA® 59361 is celebrated for its global applicability and its contribution to smoother engine operation and enhanced durability, setting new standards in product development.

Introducing the Best Poster Award: This year, we are excited to launch the "Best Poster Award" at F+L Week 2024. Join us at the Welcoming Cocktail Reception on March 7 to participate in the selection of the winner, to be announced at the Gala Dinner on March 8.

F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner Invitation: Celebrate with us at the Intercontinental Saigon on March 8. An evening of recognition, fine dining, and networking awaits. Gala tickets are included with F+L Week conference registration. Secure your spot now at [https://buytickets.at/flweek/1003236/r/press-release].

For more information on F+L Week 2024, the F&L Asia Awards, and to register, visit our website: [https://www.fuelsandlubes.com/fl-week/].

About F+L Week 2024: Scheduled for March 7-8 at the Intercontinental Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, F+L Week is the premier event for the fuels and lubricants industry in Asia. Featuring a comprehensive program with 28 oral presentations, 14 poster presentations, 4 panel discussions, and 10 networking events, it's an unmissable opportunity for industry professionals. For more details, visit our website.

About F&L Asia Ltd: F&L Asia Ltd stands at the forefront of innovation and thought leadership in the global fuels and lubricants industry. As a pioneering publishing and events company, we have established ourselves as a beacon of progress and a hub of innovation not only in our region but across the globe. Our dedication to fostering connections, facilitating groundbreaking discussions, and highlighting the latest advancements in the fuels and lubricants industry drives the sector forward, setting new benchmarks for excellence. With a rich legacy of curating influential content and orchestrating seminal events, F&L Asia Ltd transcends being merely a platform; we are a catalyst for progress, innovation, and collaboration among industry professionals worldwide. Our commitment to excellence and our passion for knowledge dissemination position us as the quintessential resource for industry insights, trends, and networking opportunities, making F&L Asia Ltd. the go-to partner for those looking to shape the future of the fuels and lubricants industry.

