F+L Week 2026 Convenes Asia's Fuels and Lubricants Industry in Bangkok with Toyota, Shell, TotalEnergies, PETRONAS, Lubrizol, Afton Chemical, and 25+ Global Speakers

31st edition tackles EV lubrication, decarbonisation, and the regulatory shifts reshaping the global fuels and lubricants value chain — with exclusive masterclasses and the F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner.

HONG KONG, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&L Asia Ltd. today announced the full programme and speaker line-up for F+L Week 2026, the 31st edition of Asia's premier fuels, lubricants, and additives conference. The event takes place 26–27 March 2026 at The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "Navigating Uncertainties. Strengthening Resilience." Registration is open at fuelsandlubes.com.

"Thirty-one years ago, F&L Asia brought together a small circle of industry visionaries to do something that had never been done quite this way before — to place the fuels and lubricants industry's most critical conversations at the heart of the world's fastest-growing market. The partnerships forged in rooms like this one — between chemists and engineers, between additive companies and OEMs, between regional specialists and global standard-setters — remain the engine of progress. That is what F+L Week has always been."

Vicky Villena-Denton, Editor-in-Chief & CEO, F+L Asia Ltd.

Conference Programme

F+L Week 2026 opens on Wednesday, 25 March with two exclusive pre-conference masterclasses. Kazuo Yamamori of Toyota Motor Corporation, chairman of the JASO Engine Oil Subcommittee, will present on the latest revisions to JASO M 364:2024 and M 355:2024 engine oil standards, followed by Dr. Takuma Koinuma of Hitachi Construction Machinery, chairman of the JCMA Oil Technical Subcommittee, on navigating high-efficiency hydraulic fluid requirements.

Day 1 (Thursday, 26 March) features Session 1, Powering Asia's Energy and Mobility Transition, chaired by Dr. George Zhang of Valvoline Global Solutions. Confirmed speakers include executives from Shell, Lubrizol, TotalEnergies, Afton Chemical, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Hitachi Energy, and Indian Oil Corp. Session 2, which focuses on Electrification and Hybrid Mobility: Redefining Lubrication for the New Powertrain, is chaired by Dr. Wenyang Zhang of Tesla.

Day 2 (Friday, 27 March) addresses global regulatory and sustainability challenges through Session 3, Innovation, Regulation, and Sustainable Solutions for a Net Zero Future, chaired by Dr. Ping Zhu of Lubrizol Additives. Headlining Session 3 is Bundit Hansapaiboon, Acting President, Refinery and Marketing Business Group (R&M), of Bangchak Corporation. Session 4, which focuses on Decarbonising Transport: Fuels, Bioenergy, and Emissions Reduction, is chaired by Dr. Hind Abi-Akar of HD Fluids Consulting. Topics include the EU reclassification of substituted diphenylamine antioxidants (SDPA), new American Petroleum Institute (API) engine oil standards, maritime pathways to net-zero emissions, sustainable aviation fuel, biofuels, and global fuel quality.

F&L Asia Awards 2026: Recipients Announced

The F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner, sponsored by Lubrizol Southeast Asia Pte. Ltd., takes place on the evening of 27 March at The St. Regis Bangkok. The F&L Asia Awards recognise the individuals and organisations whose work is defining the future of the global fuels and lubricants industry. F&L Asia Ltd. is proud to announce the 2026 recipients:

Product Development of the Year: TotalEnergies receives the Product Development of the Year Award for its Quartz EV3R EV-Drive, a fluid engineered for wet electric drive unit (EDU) architectures that simultaneously functions as a dielectric coolant for the motor and a high-pressure lubricant for gears and bearings. The product is formulated using 100% re-refined base oil (RRBO), delivering more than a 50% reduction in CO₂ emissions on a cradle-to-gate basis compared to conventional virgin base oil alternatives. Performance was validated through six electric vehicles, which completed 200,000 kilometres of fleet trials in China. Commercial launch is scheduled for the first semester of 2026.

Person of the Year: Charlotte Kehoe, AsPac Technology & Sustainability Director, bp Castrol, and Chair of the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA). The F&L Asia Advisory Board recognised Kehoe for her convening power and industry-wide leadership on product carbon footprint standards, re-refined base oils, and advanced data centre cooling fluids.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Eric Holthusen, Director of Technology & Technical Services, Petrolube, and Senior Technical Advisor, ALIA. Holthusen's three-decade career spans Shell's global fuels technology division, including spearheading the development of Shell V-Power globally, and the COO/CTO role at PETRONAS Lubricants International — recognised for bridging Western technical standards with Asian market growth.

Future Leaders Award: Irina Kaysina, Business Development Team Lead and co-founder of iQar. Kaysina was recognised for iQar, a B2B SaaS and IoT ecosystem automating fleet fluid dispensing, and for her concurrent pioneering work in bio-based lubricants for agritech applications.

The F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner on 27 March brings together the industry's senior leadership for an evening celebrating 31 years of technical excellence and strategic innovation in Asia's fuels and lubricants sector. Attendance is exclusive to registered F+L Week 2026 delegates.

For more information, visit https://www.fuelsandlubes.com/fl-asia-awards/.

Sponsors and Partners

F+L Week 2026 is supported by Lubrizol (Platinum); Chevron Oronite Pte. Ltd. and Shell (Gold); Afton Chemical Corporation and ENEOS Corporation (Silver); SONGWON Industrial Group, SI Group, Evonik Oil Additives Asia Pacific, Chevron Base Oils, MicRos Lubrication Technology, and Ergon Oil (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Bronze); BRB International and Vanderbilt Chemicals (Tabletop Display Exhibitors); and Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thai Tribology Association (TTA), and ATIEL (Supporting Partners).

Sponsorship enquiries: sales@fuelsandlubes.com

Registration enquiries: [email protected]

ABOUT F+L WEEK

F+L Week is the annual flagship conference of F&L Asia Ltd. and Asia's most comprehensive fuels, lubricants, and additives platform. First held in Singapore in 1995, the event has grown into the defining gathering for the global fuels and lubricants value chain in the Asia-Pacific region. F+L Week 2026 takes place 26–27 March at The St. Regis Bangkok, with the pre-conference masterclass on 25 March.

ABOUT F&L ASIA LTD.

F&L Asia Ltd. is the publisher of F+L Magazine and the organiser of F+L Week, the Asian Lubricant Exhibition, the F&L Asia Awards, and a suite of digital platforms including F+L Daily, F+L Magazine, F+L Executive Brief, F+L Lube Map, and F+L Webcast. The company reaches an audience spanning the entire fuels and lubricants value chain from refinery to road. F&L Asia Ltd., established in 1995 in Manila, Philippines, is headquartered at 22/F, 3 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong SAR.

