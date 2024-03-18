Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Meson Network, Fostering Growth in AI and Web3 Bandwidth Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 18, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Meson Network, Fostering Growth in AI and Web3 Bandwidth Infrastructure

OKX Ventures today announced its investment in Meson Network , a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) driven by the people, where digital innovation thrives.

Meson Network is making remarkable progress in the rapidly evolving field of decentralized bandwidth and big data solutions, with a strong emphasis on scalability, efficiency and cutting-edge technologies. Thanks to its community, Meson's decentralized network now boasts over 250,000 active nodes across 153 countries, reaching a bandwidth capacity of approximately 26 Tb/s, equivalent to one-tenth of Akamai's capacity. This achievement sets a stable groundwork for future expansion.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "As AI takes the world by storm, data feeds are crucial for training AI models to evolve organically and at scale. Within the Web3 landscape, Meson has made significant contributions to data transmission for decentralized storage and computation, enabling quick access to DApps, smart contracts and the Internet of Things (IoT). This enhances the user experience in Web3 and forms a vital infrastructure for Arweave and Filecoin. Meson empowers developers in decentralized physical infrastructure networks, rewarding users with IP Cola, a prototype of use cases in data, information and intelligence. We eagerly anticipate the shift in value brought about by Meson's bandwidth marketplace."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

