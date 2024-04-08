Fleet Space Launches Next-Gen Centauri-6 Satellite on SpaceX's Bandwagon-1 Mission

The successful launch of Centauri-6 is the latest development from Fleet Space after a period of exponential growth and innovative breakthroughs unlocking new capabilities in the global space sector. Recently, Fleet Space's Centauri-4 became the world's smallest voice-enabled satellite after a demonstration of Push-To-Talk (PTT) capabilities to the Australian Defence Force Joint Capabilities Division as part of their ASCEND2LEO program. Fleet Space's SPIDER seismic technology will also head to the Moon to search for water ice and deliver new insights about the lunar regolith on Firefly Aerospace's second lunar mission in 2026 as part of a NASA CLPS initiative.

Rapid global adoption of Fleet Space's satellite-enabled mineral exploration solution, ExoSphere, has been the catalyst behind the company's sustained innovation in space technologies and growth over the past year. Over 40 industry leading exploration companies - including Rio Tinto, Core Lithium, and Barrick Gold - have used the technology to complete 300+ surveys for a variety of critical minerals across five continents. In 2023, Fleet Space completed a heavily oversubscribed A$50 million Series C funding round, doubled its valuation to A350$ million, and was named Australia's fastest growing company.

"Humanity's expanding satellite infrastructure is rapidly unlocking new capabilities that can help address some of the most pressing challenges facing our planet. At current rates of mineral discoveries and production, our net-zero goals and clean energy future are unattainable in the coming decades," said Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder and CEO of Fleet Space. "Leveraging the latest advances in space technology, AI, and geophysics - Fleet Space is demonstrating a path to accelerate mineral exploration in a more data-driven, scalable, and sustainable way. Centauri-6 is a portal into a future of efficient, mass-scale satellite manufacturing that can unlock previously unimaginable satellite-enabled solutions to hard problems on Earth."

Centauri-6 has been designed with multiple upgrades to optimise the resilience and durability of the satellite while also enhancing the overall capacity of Fleet Space's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to support the growing demand for its end-to-end mineral exploration technology, ExoSphere. Centauri-6 has greater uplink capacity and redundancy, enabling more resilient data transfer from Fleet Space's satellite-enabled seismic sensors on the ground. The satellite has also been designed with an ion electric propulsion system powered by solar panels to provide thrust in the vacuum of space. Centauri-6's design also leverages 3D-printed components - including the 3D-printed metal patch antenna Fleet Space pioneered on earlier Centauri satellites.

"Innovation in microsatellite architectures is advancing at an unprecedented rate, unlocking new capabilities across sectors at scale. The reprogrammability of our Centauri satellites enables in-orbit software updates that can deliver all-new capabilities, as we recently demonstrated with Centauri-4 - making it the world's smallest known voice-enabled satellite," added Matt Pearson, Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer at Fleet Space. "This marks a significant leap forward in the history of spacecraft - making a future with more energy-efficient, high-performing, flexible, and resilient microsatellite infrastructure within reach for the global space sector."

ExoSphere, Fleet Space's flagship mineral exploration technology, combines the latest advances in satellite connectivity, edge computing, AI, and geophysics to deliver 3D subsurface models of a survey area in days with near-zero environmental impact. To generate the 3D models, Fleet Space's patented satellite-enabled seismic sensors - called Geodes - are distributed into an array across a survey area, then the data is transmitted and processed by Fleet Space's satellite constellation in LEO, providing near real-time access to survey results for exploration customers around the world. Traditionally, seismic data acquisition and processing has taken months or years before it can be used as part of an exploration campaign. By delivering 3D subsurface models up to a depth of 2.5km in days, Fleet Space is radically reducing the time and resources needed to accelerate mineral discovery in support of the clean energy transition.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space Technologies is Australia's leading space exploration company revolutionising critical mineral discovery, space technologies, and defence with its satellite-enabled solutions and seismic array technology (Exosphere by Fleet®). Headquartered at the national centre of Australia's space industry in Adelaide, Fleet has expanded its global footprint to the US, Canada, Chile, and Luxembourg with over 120+ employees, representing 37 nationalities, worldwide. In 2023, Fleet Space was named "Australia's Fastest Growing Company" by the Australian Financial Review. Download Fleet Space's media pack here to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381001/Fleet_Space_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381002/Bandwagon_2_Fleet_Space.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381003/Bandwagon_1_Fleet_Space.jpg

